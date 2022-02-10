Nebraska high school wrestling referee Ron Smith keeps going for love of the sport

KEARNEY – Ron Smith remembers the first wrestling match he officiated.
Smith was a wrestler at then-Kearney State College when Jerry McCullough, the head of student teaching at the college, approached him and asked him if he wanted to referee. McCullough took him to help him referee at a quadrangular in Central City.
“I was scared to death. … I almost backed out. I was just shaking so bad and everything,” Smith said.
That was in December 1972 and Smith recently completed his 50th year officiating high school wrestling in Nebraska. He estimates he’s officiated about 30 matches per year for a total of 1,500 days on the mat. In all, he’s officiated at 80 high schools.
“Two kids came up to me the other day saying, ‘My grandpa said you used to referee him in high school.’ I’ve actually had that happen several times,” Smith said.
This year, at almost every meet he’s worked, there’s been a pause in the action to recognize Smith’s accomplished career.
He’s already been inducted into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame as an official and he will be recognized before the semifinals at this year’s state tournament for his years of service.
He’s not done, either.
“Actually I just sent a contract back yesterday so now I’m committed for sure,” he said. “I plan on doing a couple more. Gee whiz, I’ve got nothing else to do. I’m retired. I’m 70 now but I’ve got nothing else to do. I’m pretty much bored to death. The highlight of my week is watching ‘Leave It to Beaver’ reruns or something like that. I’ve got to have something to do.
“I contemplated retiring after this year but it’s just in my blood. I just can’t give it up. As long as these athletic directors keep asking me back. I’m going to keep coming back because as long as I’m still physically fit and I still do a decent job, I want to keep officiating,”
Smith always has been around wrestling, starting at Kearney High.
He was a student manager for the football and basketball teams in middle school, but when he got to high school, he found a sport that fit his size. As a sophomore, he wrestled at 95 pounds.
“My mother never ever saw me wrestle one match. She was always afraid I was going to get hurt. … She never would go to any matches,” Smith said.
Smith graduated with what was then the most wins in KHS history, when the program was young and there were far fewer matches in a season. It sparked an interest in the sport that he’s never lost.
“I just love it. I just really enjoy officiating. I love the kids and the fans and everything. … It’s just awesome,” he said.
Smith refereed several state tournaments prior to 1994. That’s when work started getting in the way. But he kept working regional matches, including many in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney. Now, however, he mostly works meets involving smaller schools.
“I really enjoy the Class D schools. I get to know those kids and their parents and everything,” he said. “This was my 48th consecutive year doing the Amherst tournament. I did the Adams Central tournament in Hastings, I did that for 39 consecutive years. And then I did the Wilcox tournament for 37 consecutive years.
“They keep asking me back and I love going back there to those schools.”
Amherst is his favorite place to officiate. He likes going to meets there because it has a strong and long wrestling tradition. The gym is usually packed and the fans are excited.
“Just the atmosphere and everything at Amherst, it’s just great,” Smith said.
And he respects the fans who come out to support their children, their relatives and their friends.
“Wrestling fans are really true fans,” he said. “The wrestling fans who go to these tournaments that sit in the hard bleachers for 8-10 hours at these tournaments. Gosh, to me it’s easier to be out on the mat officiating than it is to be sitting in the bleachers watching. At least you’re moving around a lot,” he said.
During his 50 years, he’s seen a lot of changes. Most have happened gradually over time. As the sport has grown, he said the coaching has improved as has the wrestling.
“The techniques these kids have are so much better than when I was in high school. It has just evolved with all these new moves and everything. The wrestling just gets better and better all the time,” he said.
The kids, too, are better and so much stronger — facts reflected in changes in the weight classes. The 95-pound class he started in is now 106 pounds.
With the size and strength has come an emphasis on safety.
“They’re really cautious now about concussions. That’s probably a big change. They’re a lot more safety conscious now than what they used to be. We always want to ensure the safety of kids not getting hurt,” Smith said. “So, and not knock on wood, I’ve never had a kid with a serious injury, thank goodness.”
A more recent change has been the addition of girls. This season is the first year Nebraska will have a state tournament sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association for the girls.
“When they first started letting girls wrestle with the boys, I was kind of skeptical. But gosh, some of those girls are pretty good. They’re out there trying and I think it’s fantastic. I really love it,” he said.
Smith doesn’t take his role as the third person on the mat lightly. He rides his bike a lot and does stretching exercises every day.
“I just want to always be limber,” he said. “You’ve got to be quick and on your toes.”
He knows being a wrestling referee requires a lot of up-and-down action and his experience helps get him into position.
“Every match is important to me because it’s important to those kids. Wrestling is a tough sport, especially for these kids who have to cut weight and everything. It’s a tough sport, it’s a very demanding sport,” he said. “No official wants to make a bad call. You always want to make the right call. … I always try and give 100% for each match because those kids they deserve it.”