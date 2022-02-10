Nebraska high school wrestling referee Ron Smith keeps going for love of the sport

He’s not done, either.

“Actually I just sent a contract back yesterday so now I’m committed for sure,” he said. “I plan on doing a couple more. Gee whiz, I’ve got nothing else to do. I’m retired. I’m 70 now but I’ve got nothing else to do. I’m pretty much bored to death. The highlight of my week is watching ‘Leave It to Beaver’ reruns or something like that. I’ve got to have something to do.

“I contemplated retiring after this year but it’s just in my blood. I just can’t give it up. As long as these athletic directors keep asking me back. I’m going to keep coming back because as long as I’m still physically fit and I still do a decent job, I want to keep officiating,”

Smith always has been around wrestling, starting at Kearney High.

He was a student manager for the football and basketball teams in middle school, but when he got to high school, he found a sport that fit his size. As a sophomore, he wrestled at 95 pounds.

“My mother never ever saw me wrestle one match. She was always afraid I was going to get hurt. … She never would go to any matches,” Smith said.