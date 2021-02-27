Mullen girls hold off Loomis rally

BRADY— The Loomis girls basketball team overcame a 21-point deficit. However, it was not enough to take down fourth-ranked Mullen.
The Wolves’ season comes to an end with a 63-53 loss in the D2-4 District Final on Friday.
Loomis had a hard time taking care of the ball with 27 turnovers. The Wolves put themselves in a hole right from the start as they trailed 23-10 in the first quarter. The Broncos kept putting up points led by Samantha Moore, the University of Nebraska at Kearney commit. Moore dropped 27 points on the Wolves.
“We gave a lot away tonight,” Loomis coach Derek Billeter said. “A lot of unforced turnovers, missed shots, missed free throws. Stuff that we don’t characteristically do.”
The Wolves still had plenty of fight in them. What was working for Wolves was their three-point shots as they hit 60% from behind the arc. Hanna Stewart knocked down a few three-pointers from NBA range that kept the Wolves in the game.
In the third quarter, Loomis was strong defensively, holding Mullen to six points. Billeter had switched things at halftime and forced some turnovers by the Broncos.
“ We probably screwed up the game plan, we got into foul trouble,” Billeter said. “We still were able to match up with them. We had a few calls that were against us and that’s just part of basketball. So we went to a three-quarter court (press) and back to a 2-3 (zone) and we kind of settled. Hats off to them, they made a lot of shots.
“We had our opportunities, we gave up some rebounds on the backside that should’ve been ours. If the ball bounced our way a couple more times, we’re probably in this thing.”
Both teams scored 20 points each in the second half but Mullen still had the 10-point edge.
Alexis Billeter and Samantha Schemper had a strong fourth quarter for the Wolves to cut Mullen’s lead to five. However, a pair jumpers by Taylor Svoboda, who finished with 14 points, and Moore making her free throws put away the Wolves in the final minutes.
All five starters scored for the Wolves and three of them were in double figures. Schemper led the way with 15 points, while Alexis Billeter picked up 13. Stewart scored 11 points.
“No. 4 team in the state is pretty tough to give them an 18-point lead,” Loomis coach Derek Billeter said. “Hats off to our kids, they battled back.”
As Mullen advance to the state tournament next week, the Wolves finish the season at 14-12.
Score by Quarters
Mullen 23 20 6 14 63
Loomis 10 23 6 14 53
Mullen: Samantha Moore 27, Taylor Svoboda 14, Kylie Licking 10, Brooke McCully 5, Shelby Welsh 4, Lindey Coble 3
Loomis: Samantha Schemper 15, Alexis Billeter 13, Hanna Stewart 11, Georgia Crandall 7, Jersie Hermanson 7