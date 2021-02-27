Mullen girls hold off Loomis rally

BRADY— The Loomis girls basketball team overcame a 21-point deficit. However, it was not enough to take down fourth-ranked Mullen.

The Wolves’ season comes to an end with a 63-53 loss in the D2-4 District Final on Friday.

Loomis had a hard time taking care of the ball with 27 turnovers. The Wolves put themselves in a hole right from the start as they trailed 23-10 in the first quarter. The Broncos kept putting up points led by Samantha Moore, the University of Nebraska at Kearney commit. Moore dropped 27 points on the Wolves.

“We gave a lot away tonight,” Loomis coach Derek Billeter said. “A lot of unforced turnovers, missed shots, missed free throws. Stuff that we don’t characteristically do.”

The Wolves still had plenty of fight in them. What was working for Wolves was their three-point shots as they hit 60% from behind the arc. Hanna Stewart knocked down a few three-pointers from NBA range that kept the Wolves in the game.

In the third quarter, Loomis was strong defensively, holding Mullen to six points. Billeter had switched things at halftime and forced some turnovers by the Broncos.