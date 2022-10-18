 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

Lincoln North Star 3, Kearney High 2: After losing the first two sets, Lincoln North Star rallied to defeat Kearney High 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12 Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Norfolk.

Junior Macy Roth led the Gators with 21 kills and sophmore Hailey Boltz added 17 kills as North Star (12-18) advanced to tonight’s semifinals.

Statistical leaders for Kearney (15-15) were not available. The Bearcats will host Lincoln Southeast in a consolation-bracket game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kearney High.

Cozad 3, Elm Creek 0: Cozad swept Elm Creek 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 Monday night. Ashley Bauer led Elm Creek with eight kills. Halle Knapp contributed seven kills and three blocks.

