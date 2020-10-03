Minden whips Holdrege 39-0

HOLDREGE — The Minden Whippets proved to be a rather rude party guest as they recorded three goal line stands, forced three turnovers and ran for 371 yards Friday night to spoil Homecoming in Holdrege, 39-0.

Outside of a few penalties and an early fumble, Minden (2-3) rolled past the rival Dusters (2-4), scoring 18 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third. The Whippets preserved the shutout in style by recording a tackle for a loss and an interception in the end zone on the night’s final plays.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times early on but really after that I thought our line did a phenomenal job. We rotated quarterbacks a little bit more than we had … that worked out pretty well for us and kept them off balance,” MHS head coach Jebb Hatch said. “Our kids also did a great job of picking up their blitzes. That was something we struggled with last week against Kearney Catholic.”

Junior Gage Fries caused the most damage, running 21 times for 212 yards and a score. He had scampers of 48 and 56 yards, respectively, to lead a ground attack that averaged more than seven yards per carry. Braiden Brathwait had two short scoring runs with sophomore Carter Harsin, rotating with senior Braden Bates, galloping 92 yards for a touchdown early in the second half.