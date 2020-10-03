Minden whips Holdrege 39-0

HOLDREGE — The Minden Whippets proved to be a rather rude party guest as they recorded three goal line stands, forced three turnovers and ran for 371 yards Friday night to spoil Homecoming in Holdrege, 39-0.
Outside of a few penalties and an early fumble, Minden (2-3) rolled past the rival Dusters (2-4), scoring 18 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third. The Whippets preserved the shutout in style by recording a tackle for a loss and an interception in the end zone on the night’s final plays.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times early on but really after that I thought our line did a phenomenal job. We rotated quarterbacks a little bit more than we had … that worked out pretty well for us and kept them off balance,” MHS head coach Jebb Hatch said. “Our kids also did a great job of picking up their blitzes. That was something we struggled with last week against Kearney Catholic.”
Junior Gage Fries caused the most damage, running 21 times for 212 yards and a score. He had scampers of 48 and 56 yards, respectively, to lead a ground attack that averaged more than seven yards per carry. Braiden Brathwait had two short scoring runs with sophomore Carter Harsin, rotating with senior Braden Bates, galloping 92 yards for a touchdown early in the second half.
“Gage is extremely fast and a very talented kid. We’ve talked to him all year about being more physical and making one cut and go. He figured that out tonight and didn’t go down on first contact,” Hatch said.
Harsin’s backbreaker came right after Minden’s second goal line stand. At the end of the first quarter Holdrege went for it on fourth and four but a pass sailed out of the end zone. Two plays later Fries ran 56 yards to flip the field and the momentum. The Dusters started the second half in similar fashion, going down the field only to see a pass from the seven-yard line broken up.
That led to Harsin’s big run, a draw on third and long. To add insult to injury Lucas Epperson recovered his second fumble of the night two plays later and then Bates hooked up with Hunter Heath from 36 yards out to make it 32-0. That was 14 points in just 41 seconds.
“When you end up driving all the way down and can’t get cash in it’s a big letdown. Then when you give up a big play it does kind of deflate you,” Hatch said. “(The Harsin run) worked earlier and my thought was they’ll be bailing like crazy. We picked up everything up front and he made a phenomenal run.”
Holdrege finished with 269 yards of offense with sophomore Jackson Hinrichs going 9 of 22 for 160 yards and running 17 times for 66 yards. Senior Dashton Edgren managed six catches for 107 yards.
n Minden 39, Holdrege 0
Score by Quarters
MHS0 18 21 0 — 39
HHS0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
MHS — Braiden Brathwait 2-yard run (Irvin Hernandez kick) 11:09
MHS — Hernandez 30 FG 0:02
Third Quarter
MHS – Carter Harsin 92-yard run (Hernandez kick) 7:41
MHS — Hunter Heath 36-yard pass from Braeden Bates (Hernandez kick) 3:00
MHS — Gage Fries 15-yard run (Hernandez kick) 2:13
