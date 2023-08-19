MINDEN — The Minden volleyball team put together one of the school’s finest seasons in 2022, going 34-4 and finishing third in the Class C1 state tournament.

While graduation took away some key elements in that successful run, the Whippets still have two clutch players — junior Mattie Kamery and sophomore Myla Emery, both setter/hitters.

Kamery earned all-state honors after finishing the year with 429 kills, 74 ace serves and 363 set assists.

Emery used her freshman season to finish with 283 kills, 51 ace serves and 474 assists.

Two other starters, juniors Kinsie Land and Makenna Betty, also return. Land has been a starter since she was a freshman and had 142 kills last season. Betty is a two-year starter.

Aubrey Bules, a 5-5 defensive specialist was a letterwinner last season.

“We should have a very strong team, and we are excited about the 2023 season,” coach Julie Ratka said. “We need some younger players to step into the key positions of middle hitter, libero and defensive specialist to compete at the highest level.

“Our biggest challenge will be to improve in the areas of serve receive and defense in order to make it back to the state tournament.”

Minden opens the season Thursday playing host to Ord.

FOOTBALL The Whippets returned to the playoffs last year after compiling. 6-3 record.

While a first-round exit followed, Minden continued a slow rise under coach Jebb Hatch.

“The excitement of our playoff berth in 2022 has carried over this offseason and the workouts have gone extremely well,” Hatch said.

The Whippets return six starters on offense and six on defense as well as nine other lettermen.

Leading the way is a quintet of seniors — quarterback/defensive back Jake Ryan (6-2, 190), tight end/defensive end Brycen Schwenka (6-4, 220), running back/linebacker Orrin Kuehn (5-10, 165), offensive line/linebacker Austin Lutkemeier (6-0, 225) and wide receiver/defensive back Bronson Glanzer (5-11, 170). All five were two-way starters.

“We graduated a lot of size and experience but have a lot of athleticism coming back,” Hatch said. “As always, we will have to shuffle the deck and move some kids to different positions to fit their skill set and our needs.”

Ryan, who has a scholarship offer from the Air Force Academy, started the year at receiver then moved to running back and finally to quarterback as injuries altered the lineup.

Schwenka is “the best blocking tight end I’ve ever coached,” Hatch said, and he has been a two-year starter at defensive end.

Kuehn was the team’s leading rusher and tackler before injury put him on the sidelines in the the third game.

Lutkemeier, who made the move to the line before last year, led the team in pancake blocks and tackles for a loss.

And Glanzer finished the year as the leading tackler.

Other returning starters are defensive lineman Braxton Janda (5-10, 195, Sr.) and offensive lineman Daniel Eagle Elk (6-0, 220, Sr.).

The remaining lettermen are all juniors and sophomores.

“The young kids have had some very successful JV seasons and several of them saw a decent amount of playing time on Friday nights. So we feel that our junior and sophomore kids that will be playing on Fridays are up to the task,” Hatch said.

CROSS COUNTRYAfter winning their district and finishing second in the Southwest Conference, the Minden girls cross country team enters the season “fully expecting to compete at that level again,” according to coach Shawn Wheelock.

The Whippets return three runners with state meet experience — senior Lindsey Rhetus and juniors Hannah Donley and Larissa Labenz. Senior Bryanna Cardenas also ran on the varsity last year.

“This team will have a mixture of veterans and youth, but have had success in the past and understand our high expectations for the season,” Wheelock said. “They have the physical ability to be very successful and will work hard at developing the mental aspect of competing at a higher level.”

The Minden boys team will have to replace three runners from last year’s team that narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet. The two remaining varsity runners are sophomore Sam Cederburg and junior Caden Jameson. Jameson was a member of the state-qualifying tam of 2021.

Wheelock said the team has found inspiration from the mantra “Hard work, over time, beats talent.”

“Overall, we had a great summer of conditioning and we fully expect to be in the hunt for some championships this fall,” he said.

The Whippets open the season Friday at the Vince Zavala Invitational in Grand Island.

GIRLS GOLFWith all 10 members of last year’s team that captured the Class C runner-up trophy at the state meet, there is plenty of excitement surrounding the Minden girls golf team.

Back to lead the charge is sophomore KayLynn Jorgensen, who finished third at the state meet.

Other returning letter winners are senior Callie Whitten, juniors Kara Suchsland and Brynn Smith and sophomore Shelby Nelson.

“We intend to capitalize on last season’s success,” coach Whitney Maulsby said. “Our team is experienced, confident, dedicated and driven.”

Minden opens the season Friday at the McCook Invitational.