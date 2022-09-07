Minden sweeps Shelton in clash of unbeatens

SHELTON — Minden simply had too much firepower.

Led by Myla Emery, who had 13 kills and 13 assists, and Mattie Kamery with nine kills, 16 assists and five ace serves, the Whippets rolled over previously unbeaten Shelton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20, Tuesday night in Shelton.

"It was a big win, a big test. We knew it was going to be a test tonight," Minden coach Julie Ratka said.

Minden, now 9-0, passed the test with straight As.

The Whippets bolted to a 5-1 lead to start the match with Kamery nailing two kills and a block while Maria Lempka, one of six Minden players to tally a kill, had one.

Shelton rallied to lead 6-5, but a six-point run by the Whippets followed and they didn't trail again in the set.

Minden led 9-3 in the second set when Shelton briefly caught fire with freshman Jalyn Branson providing the spark. She had three straight kills, part of a run that pulled the Bulldogs within a point. They tied it at 13 and only trailed 18-17 when Emery had back-to-back kills and kept the Whippets in control.

In another tight set, Minden reeled off five straight points after leading 18-17 to finish off the match. The run included an ace serve by Halle Space, one of seven for Minden compared to one for Shelton.

The aggressive serving kept the Bulldogs off balance and played a part in Minden having a 41-30 advantage in kills.

Minden also had five players with set assists in an offense that fits their personnel.

"Mattie and Myla are really athletic and do a great job setting. They have nice hands ... and they're both great attackers," Ratka said.

Shelton senior Dru Niemack led all attackers with 14 kills, while Sidney Gegg had seven and Branson had two. Gegg also had three blocks.