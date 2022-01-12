Minden stuns 5th-ranked Ravenna, 50-45

RAVENNA — The annual Maulsby brothers’ coaching rivalry returned to Ravenna High School on Tuesday. For two seasons previously older brother Noah Maulsby had his younger brother Taylor’s number.

Not this year. In a battle of turnovers, 10-0 runs, different lead changes, Noah Maulsby’s fifth-ranked Ravenna girls basketball team fell to Taylor Maulsby’s Minden team, 50-45.

The Bluejays had 30 turnovers against Whippets’ pressing defense. Adjustments were made but not enough to close the deal as Ravenna suffered its second loss of the year.

“It is kind of hard to see something like that during practice the way they do it,” Noah said. “We were trying to go too fast. We needed to slow down and break it so we can run an offense and we want to score right away. We panicked, but it is something we can learn from moving forward. We got people in the right spots. We just have got to make better decisions.”

Minden has won three straight games since its loss to the Kearney Catholic. By beating Ravenna on the road, the Whippets are even with the Bluejays at 11-2.