Minden’s Colby third at state

COLUMBUS — Minden’s Kendall Colby finished third Tuesday in the Class C Nebraska Girls High School Golf Championships at Columbus.

Colby posted a two-day, 36-hole score of 159, finishing four strokes behind the winner, Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central, and two strokes in back of defending champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad.

Colby, whose previous state tournament experience came while playing for the Franklin boys team, was tied for third after Monday’s first round, shooting an 82, but she came back with a 77 Tuesday, which was the best round of the day.

In the team race, Minden finished fifth with a two-day score of 789. Broken Bow won the team trophy with a four-player, two-day total of 732. Lincoln Christian was a distant second with a 778. West Point-Beemer finished third with a 785 and Heartland was fourth with a 787.

Minden’s second-day score of 386, second only to Broken Bow, vaulted the Whippets over three teams.

For the Whippets, Kaylee Smith and Callie Whitten each shot 205, Leah Livingston a posted a 220 and Colbee Land had a 235.

Bearcats finish 11th

At Norfolk, Kearney High’s girls golf team finished 11th in the standings with rounds of 378 and 375 for a 753 total.