Minden opens season with 5-set win over Ord, area volleyball stats

Minden 3, Ord 2: Three Minden players scored double-digit kills as the Whippets opened the season with a 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13 win over Ord.
Mattie Kamery led the way with 14 kills, three ace serves, 1.5 blocks and 28 set assists. Sloane Beck also had 14 kills and Milly Jacobsen had 10 kills. Halle Space contributed 22 blocks.
Loomis 3, Wil-Hil 1: Hannah Stewart delivered 18 kills for Loomis as the Wolves rallied from a first-set loss to beat Wilcox-Hildreth 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18. Autumn Holt and Chloe Anderson had four service aces and Georgia Crandall set for 14 kills.
Southwest 3, Bertrand 0: Southwest stunned Bertrand 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 despite 12 kills from the Vikings’ Sadie Maloley, 29 set assists by Aislin Kidder and four blocks by Johanna Ford.
Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Scotus 1: Kearney Catholic opened the season Thursday night with a 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16 win over Columbus Scotus. Statistical leaders were not available.