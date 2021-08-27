 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minden opens season with 5-set win over Ord, area volleyball stats
0 Comments

Minden opens season with 5-set win over Ord, area volleyball stats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mattie Kamery

Minden’s Mattie Kamery spikes the ball between a pair of Ord blockers during Thursday night’s season opener in Minden. The Whippets defeated Ord in five sets.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

Minden 3, Ord 2: Three Minden players scored double-digit kills as the Whippets opened the season with a 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13 win over Ord.

Mattie Kamery led the way with 14 kills, three ace serves, 1.5 blocks and 28 set assists. Sloane Beck also had 14 kills and Milly Jacobsen had 10 kills. Halle Space contributed 22 blocks.

Loomis 3, Wil-Hil 1: Hannah Stewart delivered 18 kills for Loomis as the Wolves rallied from a first-set loss to beat Wilcox-Hildreth 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18. Autumn Holt and Chloe Anderson had four service aces and Georgia Crandall set for 14 kills.

Southwest 3, Bertrand 0: Southwest stunned Bertrand 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 despite 12 kills from the Vikings’ Sadie Maloley, 29 set assists by Aislin Kidder and four blocks by Johanna Ford.

Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Scotus 1: Kearney Catholic opened the season Thursday night with a 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16 win over Columbus Scotus. Statistical leaders were not available.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2-a-Days: Pleasanton begins rebuilding process
High School

2-a-Days: Pleasanton begins rebuilding process

“It has been quite a ride and we are looking forward to this season to hopefully add to the streaks,” sixth-year coach Shane Nordby said. “Things will not come as easy this season and matches will be closer, but we look to remain competitive.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News