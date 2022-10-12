Minden girls take second at Class C state golf

KEARNEY — Broken Bow completed its three-peat of Class C state golf championships on Tuesday, posting a two-day, four-player score of 688 to defeat runner-up Minden by 38 strokes.

Broken Bow joins seven other schools, including Minden, that have won three consecutive state titles. Three schools have longer streaks.

Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove won the Class C individual title, shooting rounds of 70 and 73 for a 1-under-par 143 score at the Columbus Elks Country Club. Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson finished second with a 156, while Minden freshman KayLynn Jorgensen was third with a 160.

Also for Minden, junior Callie Whitten shot a 181, sophomore Kara Suchsland a 181, sophomore Brynn Smith a 204 and freshman Shelby Nelson a 225.

The runner-up showing by the Whippets is their best since winning back-to-back state championships in 2013-14.

Kearney High in Class A and Lexington in Class B finished 12th at their state tournaments.

The Bearcats, making their fifth straight state tournament appearance, shooting a 790 score at the Norfolk Country Club. Junior Addison Peterson led the Bearcats, shooting scores of 98 and 89 for a 187 total to finish in a tie for 37th place.

Like Minden, Kearney did not have a senior on its state tournament entry.

Lexington, qualifying for its first state tournament appearance since 2007, posted a 935 team score at Gering’s Monument Shadows Golf Course. Senior O’Brasia Amos led the Minutemaids with a 188 score after rounds of 95 and 93. She tied for 25th.