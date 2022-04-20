Minden continues to lead at Nebraska Track and Field Festival; area track roundup

PAPILLION — Minden’s Gage Fries extended the Whippets’ gold-medal performances at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival in Papillion on Tuesday.

Fries won the the 300-meter intermediate hurdles to give Minden a gold medalist every year of the meet since 2017.

Minden’s Matty Hoskins won the pole vault in 2017 and Marshall Chasek went back-to-back in the 110-meter high hurdles in 2018 and 2019 at the meet which brings together some of the top talent across the state.

After the 2020 meet was canceled, Fries won the 110-meter high hurdles in 2021 and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles this year.

Fries’ winning time was 41.57 seconds. He also finished third in the high hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.74 seconds.

Also medaling at the Festival was Minden senior, Konner Verbeck, who was fourth in the 400.

Axtell, South Loup win

AXTELL — Axtell’s boys and South Loup’s girls won team championships at the Overton Invitational on Tuesday.

The meet was held at Axtell as work continues on Overton’s new track.

The Wildcats won the boys team title by 76 points while the Bobcats beat Axtell by 35 points.

Overton’s Will Kulhanek was a three-event winner, taking gold medals in the 100, the 200 and the triple jump. Axtell’s Quinn Bertrand also won three events: the 400, the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

In the girls’ events, Overton’s Adysen McCarter (200, triple jump), Ansley/Litchfield’s Carli Bailey (400, 300 low hurdles) and Axtell’s Reagan Nordhausen (100 high hurdles, high jump) were all double winners.

n Overton Invitational

BOYS

Team Scores — 1, Axtell 174. 2, South Loup 98. 3, Ansley/Litchfield 85. 4, Overton 52. 5, Twin Loup 46. 6, S-E-M 45. 7, Amherst 19. 8, Pleasanton 5.

Event Winners — 100: Williams Kulhanek, OV, 11.08. 200: Kulhanek, 23.26. 400: Quinn Bertrand, AX, 56.35. 800: Calvin Flnley, AL, 2:13.58. 1,600: Calvin Johnson, AX, 5:06.71. 3200: Keyton Cole, AX, 8:58.63. 110HH: Bertrand 16.56. 300IH: Bertrand 43.80. 4x100: Axtell (Cody Arner, Brennan Runge, Elijah Bergstrom, Gavend Cole) 49.03. 4x400: Ansley/Litchfield (Dillon Haines, Luke Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Finley) 4:00.14. 4x800: South Loup (Trey Connell, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool, Dawson Mason) 9:21.89. Shot Put: Runge 43-0. Discus: Jake Halstead, SL, 144-3. High Jump: R. Bailey 5-6. Pole Vault: Cool 12-0. Long Jump: Noah Eggleston, SEM, 20-6. Triple Jump: Kulhanek 42-9.

GIRLS

Team Scores — 1, South Loup 149. 2, Axtell 114. 3, Overton 93. 4, Ansley/Litchfield 61. 5, Twin Loup 51. 6, Pleasanton 22. 7, S-E-M 20. 8, Amherst 14.

Event Winners — 100: Halie Recoy, SL, 13.09. 200: Adysen McCarter, OV, 27.38. 400: Carli Bailey, AL, 1:05.03. 800: Maeli Meier, OV, 2:36.39. 1,600: Ivy Tullis, SL, 6:12.00. 3,200: Ella Cool, SL, 14:03.51. 100HH: Reagan Nordhausen, AX, 15.67. 300LH: Bailey 51.51. 4x100: Axtell (Angie Snell, Jessie Bertrand, Kassidy Wehrer, Emma Callan) 54.6. 4x400: South Loup (Tullis, Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross, Bryn Schwarz) 4:42.65. 4x800: Axtell (Trinity Houchin, Aubrie Erickson, Jerzee Smidt, Ellie Johnson) 11:30.95. Shot Put: Chelsea Fisher, PL, 34-7. Discus: Stallbaumer 127-9. High Jump: Nordhausen 4-10. Pole Vault: Reagan Cool, SL, 9-6. Long Jump: Elsie Ottun, TL, 16-2 1/2. Triple Jump: McCarter 32.4 1/2.