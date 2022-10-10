Minden chasing Broken Bow at Class C state golf tournament

Southwest Conference foes Broken Bow and Minden sat 1-2 in Class C after Monday's first round of the Nebraska High School Girls Golf State Tournament.

Broken Bow, going for its third straight state championship, posted a 348 team score in the first of two rounds at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Minden was second with a 364. Columbus Scotus was third at 39.

Lincoln Christian junior Olivia Lovegrove led the tournament, shooting a 70 while Broken Bow's Camry Johnson was second with a 79 and Minden freshman KayLynn Jorgensen was third with an 81.

At Norfolk, Kearney High finished the first day in 12th place in Class A with a 395, three strokes behind Omaha Westside and 10 strokes in back of Elkhorn South.

Millard North led Class A with a 325.

Individually, Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas shot a 72 to claim a three-stroke lead over Izabella Pesicka of Millard North. Olivia James led the Bearcats with a 97 while Addison Peterson shot a 98 and Lauren Lydiatt a 99.

In Class B at Gering, Omaha Duchesne Academy shot a320 to lead Scottsbluff by three strokes. Lexington was in 12th place with a 475 team score.

Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin led Class B with a 71 while Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley was second with a 75.

O'Brasia Amos led Lexington with a 95.

All three tournaments conclude today.