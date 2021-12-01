Minden boys poised to roll under new head coach

There’s a new surge of enthusiasm surrounding the Minden boys basketball team this year as former Whippet standout Carson Blum returns to take over the coaching duties.
“The team’s attitude has been great so far,” Blum said. “We have been putting in a new system on offense and defense, and the kids have done very well running them.”
Blum inherited a team that went 7-10 last season but returns five lettermen and has a number of other potential contributors.
“One of our strengths is that we will have a lot of depth. We may go 9-10 players deep,” Blum said. “The kids have been competing for playing time in practice, and that’s what coaches love to see.”
Ready to use their experience are 6-4 junior forward Caden Bradley, 5-11 junior guard Carter Harsin, 6-2 junior forward Braiden Schroeder, 5-11 junior guard Seth Hauserman and 5-10 senior guard Cooper Land.
Bradley averaged 11 points per game last year and Harsin was close to double figures, averaging 9.8 points per game.
“We struggled with rebounding and taking care of the ball last year,” Blum said. “If we value the basketball on offense and play solid, fundamental defense, we will get to where we want to be at the end of the year.
“It’s an exciting time for Whippet athletics, and I’m happy to be a part of what’s to come.”
Girls Basketball
The Minden girls will be young, with only one senior, but with youth comes enthusiasm.
“I’m very excited about this upcoming season. The girls have worked very hard this summer, and I am eager to see that work pay off,” said coach Taylor Maulsby, who is entering his fourth year with the Whippets. “We lost four seniors that were a big part of our program the last three years, and who provided great leadership for our program, but we should be much more athletic and better in the open court.”
Ready to improve on last year’s 12-12 record are returning starters Payton Weeder, a 5-7 senior, and Sloane Beck, a 5-8 junior. Beck averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year.
Other returning letter winners are 5-6 junior forward Brenna Bules, 5-4 junior guard Priscila Madriz and 5-5 sophomore guard Rozie Nelson.
“With only one senior, we lack some experience, but I am confident in the fact that we have a lot of young and very talented girls coming in and competing to fill those roles,” Maulsbuy said. “We will need to continue to improve in the half court, and have some girls step up and become more consistent outside shooters.”
Wrestling
It’s time for hard work to pay off for the Minden wrestlers.
The Whippets return seven wrestlers from last year’s team, including state qualifiers Evan Smith, a senior at 132 pounds, and Daulton Kuehn, a junior 220-pounder.
“We have some older wrestlers who have put in a lot of time and they are looking to make some big strides forward,” coach Keaton Gracey said. “ We also have some great young talent in the lighter weights and they will have an immediate impact.”
Other returning lettermen are junior Alex Brais, junior John Brais, sophomore Braxton Janda, sophomore Hunter Fredrickson and sophomore Logan Choquette.
Gracey said it appears that the Whippets will fill every weight class.