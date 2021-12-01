Minden boys poised to roll under new head coach

Girls Basketball

The Minden girls will be young, with only one senior, but with youth comes enthusiasm.

“I’m very excited about this upcoming season. The girls have worked very hard this summer, and I am eager to see that work pay off,” said coach Taylor Maulsby, who is entering his fourth year with the Whippets. “We lost four seniors that were a big part of our program the last three years, and who provided great leadership for our program, but we should be much more athletic and better in the open court.”

Ready to improve on last year’s 12-12 record are returning starters Payton Weeder, a 5-7 senior, and Sloane Beck, a 5-8 junior. Beck averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year.

Other returning letter winners are 5-6 junior forward Brenna Bules, 5-4 junior guard Priscila Madriz and 5-5 sophomore guard Rozie Nelson.

“With only one senior, we lack some experience, but I am confident in the fact that we have a lot of young and very talented girls coming in and competing to fill those roles,” Maulsbuy said. “We will need to continue to improve in the half court, and have some girls step up and become more consistent outside shooters.”

Wrestling