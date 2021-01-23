Millard South dominates Midwest Duals; beats KHS 60-9, Amherst 78-0

KEARNEY — Millard South buried the competition Friday at the 16-team Midwest Duals wrestling meet at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

The Class A No. 1-ranked Patriots lost seven individual matches in five dual meets, winning by an average score of 69-6.

Broken Bow, the seventh-ranked Class C dual team according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, provided the toughest test for the Patriots before losing 54-12 in the semifinals. In the finals, Millard South defeated Kearney 60-9.

“There were some good matches in every dual. I know that the scores were lopsided, but our depth is pretty incredible and we have guys who step up all the time,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said. “But there were a lot of really good contested matches, ranked guys versus ranked guy, so it was a fun tournament.”

The Patriots had the most — a dozen ranked individuals with four defending state champions ranked No. 1.

For the rest of the field, which included three other Class A teams and an equal number of Class C teams as well as the Kearney junior varsity, it was no contest.