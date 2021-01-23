Millard South dominates Midwest Duals; beats KHS 60-9, Amherst 78-0

KEARNEY — Millard South buried the competition Friday at the 16-team Midwest Duals wrestling meet at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
The Class A No. 1-ranked Patriots lost seven individual matches in five dual meets, winning by an average score of 69-6.
Broken Bow, the seventh-ranked Class C dual team according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, provided the toughest test for the Patriots before losing 54-12 in the semifinals. In the finals, Millard South defeated Kearney 60-9.
“There were some good matches in every dual. I know that the scores were lopsided, but our depth is pretty incredible and we have guys who step up all the time,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said. “But there were a lot of really good contested matches, ranked guys versus ranked guy, so it was a fun tournament.”
The Patriots had the most — a dozen ranked individuals with four defending state champions ranked No. 1.
For the rest of the field, which included three other Class A teams and an equal number of Class C teams as well as the Kearney junior varsity, it was no contest.
“You don’t put that last dual into the mix of our day,” Kearney High coach Ty Swarm said after the championship match. “We are not going to beat a Millard South. That team is an all-star team, stacked with talent top to bottom. I don’t really put them in the conversation when we look at how we competed.”
Millard South’s path to the championship started with wins over Wahoo (70-9), Amherst (78-0) and Kearney Catholic (84-0) — teams the Patriots don’t usually see. But in this unusual year where meets are canceled or downsized, and wrestlers are getting in fewer matches, Olson said he was happy to take on anyone.
A potential showdown between the No. 1 Patriots and No. 2 North Platte didn’t develop because Kearney defeated North Platte 42-35 in the semifinals. The Bearcats’ win avenged a 48-21 loss to the Bulldogs in a dual a week ago.
Swarm shuffled his lineup a bit and flipped three matches to turn the tables on the Bulldogs. Carter Abels, moved down from 182 to the 170-pound match, won by a pin. Heavyweight Caden Johnson, pinned a week ago, won by a pin. And Perry Swarm at 126 claimed a win after losing to a different wrestler a week ago.
“We put enough bonus points up and we did enough things the right way that we gave ourselves a chance to win and our guys took advantage of that,” coach Swarm said.
Kearney started the day with a 65-9 win over Minden, a 58-20 win over Gretna and a 72-6 win over Norton, Kansas.
“This is a great day for us. ... We came out, we had a pool where we probably had a better team than everybody in our pool and took care of business. We built momentum and I thought our kids grew and grew better each match,” Swarm said.
Against Millard South, Kearney’s only wins came by Dario Rodriguez, who decisioned Christian Nash 13-6, and by Archer Heelan who pinned Gino Rettele in 5:41.
Amherst places ninth
The Amherst Broncos got shut out, it is believed, for the first time in school history when they tangled with Millard South.
“What else do you expect? We wrestled tough, they’re just really tough,” Amherst coach Chase Klingelhoefer said.
The Broncos weren’t only beaten, they got bruised. Unbeaten and No. 1-ranked 132-pounder Quentyn Frank suffered a strained pectoral muscle during his loss to the Patriots’ Aiden Robertson.
Amherst then lost the next match to Wahoo in a tie-breaker after the teams tied 42-42. Wahoo went on to finish fifth, winning the Silver Bracket, while Amherst went on to finish ninth by winning the Bronze Bracket with a 57-21 win over Minden and a 48-34 win over York.
With Frank, Amherst most likely would have beaten Wahoo and been the pool’s representative in the Silver Bracket.
“After that Millard South dual, they really seemed sluggish against Wahoo, like they were just broken,” Klingelhoefer said. “But they bounced back and finished the rest of the day. ... I thought they wrestled back tough,” Klingelhoefer said.
Minden 11th, KCHS 15th
After losing to Amherst, Minden claimed a 42-33 win over Bellevue West to finish 2-3. The Whippets’ other win was over Norton, Kan.
The Kearney High junior varsity finished the day in 14th place and Kearney Catholic was 15th. Both teams went 0-3 in pool play and beat Norton in the Copper Bracket.
