Majority of Hub Territory state track qualifiers hail from Class D; track roundup

KEARNEY — It’s another year of experimentation for the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships.

The meet covers four days, starting Wednesday, like last year, but the format has changed. This year, Class A and Class B will compete Wednesday and Thursday with the meets running concurrently. Classes C and D will compete Friday and Saturday.

Field events will occupy the morning sessions all four days with running events scheduled for the afternoons.

Fans purchase tickets online through gofan.co/app/school/NSAA. Tickets must be on your phone as no paper tickets or screenshots are allowed.

For fans without mobile devices, a ticket kiosk will be located at the main entrances. The kiosks are debit/credit cards only and tickets at the kiosks are for that day only.

Followers of Hub Territory teams may have to wait until Saturday to see a regional team pick up a team trophy as more than half of the region’s teams, and a majority of the region’s athletes, compete in Class D.

Bearcats hunt medals in Class A

Kearney High, as usual, has its share of state meet qualifiers. The Bearcat boys qualified 17 entries while the girls have 18 athletes competing in 18 events.

The Bearcat boys’ best bet for a gold medal will come in the hurdles. The question is by whom and in what race?

A healthy D’Andre Ndugwa would be Kearney’s strongest entry. He has the fastest time in the state this year in the 110-meter high hurdles. That performance came in the prelims at the Lexington Invitational. In the finals, he tweaked a hamstring that kept him from competing at 100 percent last year. He still qualified for the state meet in the high hurdles but lost to teammate Jack Dahlgren.

Dahlgren has the fourth-fastest time in Class A this year in the high hurdles and the third-fastest time in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Other Bearcats among the state’s leaders are Will Vanderbeek in the high jump and Zack Watson in the pole vault.

For the Kearney High girls, sophomore shot putter Avery Franzen has the third-best mark in Class A and she had the second-best throw in the district meets.

Lexington counting on distance runners

The Hub Territory’s Class B teams — Kearney Catholic, Lexington, Minden and Holdrege — will have their chances at winning gold medals.

Minden hurdler Gage Fries returns in the 110-meter high hurdles where he is the defending all-class gold medalist. He has the third-fastest time in Class B this year in the high hurdles and the second-fastest time in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Lexington’s Quentin Moss had the fastest qualifying time in th 200-meter dash and teammate Ian Salazar-Molina had the fastest 1,600-meter run time in the districts. Salazar-Molina also posted the second-fastest 3,200 mark. In season-long performances, both rank in the top three with Moss only one one-hundredth of a second away from the state leader.

Lexington, which won the Class B cross country title in the fall, also has the second-fastest 4x800 relay time.

Kearney Catholic appears to have the strongest girls competitors in Class B with senior Rosalyn Roggasch a favorite in the triple jump and Margaret Haarberg someone to watch in the high jump.

Lexington’s Mia Rowe has top-five marks in the triple jump and the Holdrege triumvirate Bradie Medina, Kaitlyn Jewett and Erin Michalski carrying on the Dusters’ pole vaulting tradition.

Amherst leads the way in Class C

Only three Hub Territory schools compete in Class C in track — Amherst, Gibbon and Ravenna.

Amherst has had the top performances this year with brothers Ethan and Nolan Eloe in the medal hunt in the high jump while Nolan will be chasing some hardware in the long jump.

For the girls, Hannah Herrick has the fourth-best long jump in Class C this year and Tenley Hadwiger ranks in the top ten in the 400. Both run on the 4x400 relay team that has qualified for the fast heat at state.

Class D teams hope to shine

Scoring based on district meet performances have the Overton girls atop Class D with Maeli Meier, Blair Brennan and Adysen McCarter carrying much of the load.

Meier had the fastest district time in the 800 and the second-fastest 400. Her season-long marks are reversed. She, as well as Brennan and McCarter, run on the 4x400 relay that posted the best Class D time of the year in the district meet.

McCarter ranks in the top three in the triple jump and will be in the medal hunt in the 100 and 200.

Brennan had the best district mark in the pole vault.

While Overton is the favorite at state, based on the district results, Axtell will be quick to point out that the Wildcats have beaten Overton at more than one meet this year, including the Fort Kearny Conference championship.

The Wildcats have some race favorites, too, like Rachel Nordhausen in the 100-meter high hurdles and the high jump; or, Jesse Bertrand in the 200, the 800 and the pole vault. Axtell also packs some punch in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.

Ansley/Litchfield’s Carli Bailey and Shelton’s Emmilly Berglund have their sights set on Class D gold medals, too.

Berglund ranks in the top two in the shot put and discus. Bailey is hoping to complete the rugged double of the 400-meter dash and 300-meter low hurdles that escaped her last year when she finished second in both races. She has the fastest Class D times in both recast this spring.

In all, nine Hub Territory girls enter the state meet with performances that ranked in the top three statewide.

The region’s boys are one better.

Bertrand’s Owen Kaps has the best Class D pole vault this spring and he had the best district mark, too, except for teammate Marcus Hernandez who timed him at the district.

Ansley/Litchfield’s Calvin Finley ran the fastest district-meet time in the 800 and he has the second-fastest time this spring — second to Axtell’s Calvin Johnson. The two have run side-by-side and stride-for-stride in many races the past two years.

Finley also ranks among the leaders in the 400 while Johnson has posted outstanding marks in the 1,600 later in the season.

Overton sophomore Will Kulhanek will chase medals in the 100, the 200, and the long jump. He has the second-best jump in Class D in the long jump and will be familiar with a lot of his competition as five of the top 10 long jumpers in Class D are from the Hub Territory.

One of those is Shelton’s Zach Myers, who also has the best Class D high jump this spring. However, his district meet performances was matched by the Loomis tandem of Shay Swanson and Gunnar Hadley.

Loomis also has a tandem of weight throwers, Cristian Blincow and Clayton Meyer, who hope to come back from state win medals..