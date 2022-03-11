Loomis Wolves fall North Platte St. Pat's in the Class D1 state championship

LINCOLN — The Loomis Wolves picked the wrong day to go cold.

The Wolves, one of the most efficient outside-shooting teams around, made just 3 of 17 Friday morning losing to North Platte St. Pat's, 65-57, in the Class D1 state championship contest at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Loomis (24-5) led in the game’s early going but steadily declining shooting opened the door for the Irish to go through. While Loomis’ shooting wilted, St. Pats’ improved form quarter to quarter.

Six-foot-3 senior post player, on his way to 12 points, made three baskets near the end of the first half to help the Irish lead 25-20 at intermission.

Then sophomore forward Brecken Erickson took over. After going 3 for 11 in the first half, he made 4 of 7 shots in the second half and completed a double double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Senior guard Jack Heiss, St. Pat’s primary scorer throughout the season, finished with 14 points. But his biggest contribution came when Loomis had the ball.

Heiss drew the defensive assignment on Loomis’ Quinten Johnson. Johnson, a UNK commit and Nebraska’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, put 20 points on the board, but he was 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

Aidan Perry, whose clutch 3-pointers in the semifinal carried Loomis into the title game, was 1 for-5 from beyond the arc.

The Wolves did get an 18-point contribution from senior guard Shay Swanson, but again, Swanson encountered foul trouble, picking up his fourth midway through the third quarter.

Only a minute earlier, Loomis trailed 38-23. Then, in a minute and a half, Johnson and Wes Trompke hit two of the three 3-pointers the Wolves cashed in, and Johnson hit a pair of free throws to make it 38-32.

It never got any closer.

St. Pat’s junior Andrew Brosius swished back-to-back threes to rebuild the lead to double digits.

A minute later, the margin was 16 points and while Loomis cut that in half, it was too little, too late.