Loomis upsets No. 2-ranked Burwell

AXTELL — The Loomis Wolves have another signature win.
This one will get them noticed.
The Wolves (6-3), which has losses to teams that are a combined 21-2, knocked off Class D1 No. 2-ranked Burwell 71-63 Wednesday night in the championship game of the Axtell Holiday Tournament.
“I think it’s exciting when you beat a good team of this caliber and do it on a neutral court when we didn’t have a lot of preparation time,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said. “I’m really excited for our kids. They played really well and to beat Minden last night and come back and beat Burwell tonight shows we are a pretty good team.”
The Wolves struck a decisive blow to start the second half, turning a four-point lead into a 13-point cushion in less than a minute and a half.
“We hit a couple of shots right away, got a couple buckets to get going,” Billeter said. “Defensively, we just play really well. We got out on the shooters and kept their big guy at bay a little bit.”
Leading scorer Quinn Johnson hit two baskets in the run after being fairly silent in the first half. Teammate Shay Swanson, however, made a lot of noise. Swanson had 14 points at halftime, going over the 1,000-point mark for his career. He finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, six steals and six assists.
“He got us going early, scored early. ... He’s a kid that’s not really a scorer. He’s a steals guy. He’s an assists guy,” Billeter said.
Aidan Perry did the scoring late. The 5-10 senior guard scored 21 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and was 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 7 of 13 in all. His performance foiled Burwell’s attempts at a comeback that brought the Longhorns (8-1) within five in the final minute.
“Aidan Perry had the game of his life, I would say. He was pumped up. He knew he played well and he did a really good job. He shot the ball well and hit big shots at big times for us. If we get 21 points out of Aiden Perry, we’re pretty tough,” Billeter said.
Johnson joined Perry with 21 points — 13 coming in the second half.
All of Burwell’s scoring came from four players — Dillon Critel with 19, Carter Mann with 16, Titus Gideon with 15 and Hans Gideon with 13.
Critel hit four 3-pointers in the last nine minutes to spark the Longhorns’ late rally. He had five points before that.
Titus Gideon scored all his points beyond the arc, but didn’t in the last 13 minutes.
“In the second half, I thought we got out on (Gideon) him more and got a hand up on him. He didn’t shoot it as well. ... We were more worried about (Critel) in that first half. Once we worried about (Gideon), Critel went off and hit some big shots,” Billeter said.
Minden girls strike early
The Minden girls, who led 21-6 shortly before halftime, claimed a 46-34 win over Burwell in the girls’ championship game.
The Whippets (8-1) led 38-14 going into the fourth quarter before Burwell (3-6) chipped away in the fourth quarter.
Priscilla Madriz, who was 6 of 8 from the floor with a 3-pointer, led the Whippets with 14 points. Sloane Beck and Mattie Kamery added 11 points apiece.
Cora Gideon led Burwell with 11 points, all in the second half.
The win by the Whippets sets up a showdown with Kearney Catholic on Tuesday at Minden.