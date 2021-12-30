Loomis upsets No. 2-ranked Burwell

“He got us going early, scored early. ... He’s a kid that’s not really a scorer. He’s a steals guy. He’s an assists guy,” Billeter said.

Aidan Perry did the scoring late. The 5-10 senior guard scored 21 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and was 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 7 of 13 in all. His performance foiled Burwell’s attempts at a comeback that brought the Longhorns (8-1) within five in the final minute.

“Aidan Perry had the game of his life, I would say. He was pumped up. He knew he played well and he did a really good job. He shot the ball well and hit big shots at big times for us. If we get 21 points out of Aiden Perry, we’re pretty tough,” Billeter said.

Johnson joined Perry with 21 points — 13 coming in the second half.

All of Burwell’s scoring came from four players — Dillon Critel with 19, Carter Mann with 16, Titus Gideon with 15 and Hans Gideon with 13.

Critel hit four 3-pointers in the last nine minutes to spark the Longhorns’ late rally. He had five points before that.

Titus Gideon scored all his points beyond the arc, but didn’t in the last 13 minutes.