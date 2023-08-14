LOOMIS — The Loomis football team fought through a rough year last fall.

Injuries didn’t help. Neither did the schedule.

“We were a young team last year with a very strong schedule. We played six playoff teams, three quarterfinalists and the state champs,” said coach Tye Spies, who is entering his third year at the helm of the Wolves.

That tough schedule helped Loomis qualify for the playoffs and the team finished the year with a 3-6 record.

However, the experience the Wolves gained last year should pay off this year.

“We look to improve our record and return to the playoffs,” Spies said.

Ten Loomis players have started at least two games last years.

Two-way starters returning to shoulder the load for the Wolves include end-safety Cale Nelson (6-1, 175, Sr.), guard-defensive end Zac Rademaker (6-3, 220, Sr.), running back-linebacker Clay Bohr (5-10, 160, Sr.), center-nose guard Riggin Ludeke (6-2, 250, Sr.), guard-defensive end Caden Swanson (6-3, 200, So.) and running back-linebacker Cauy Meyer (5-11, 170, So).

Nelson, Rademaker and Bohr are three-year starters.

End-linebacker Ben Trompke (6-3, 180, So), running back-safety Tyson Freeman (5-11, 130, So.), and lineman Gavin Norris (5-10, 200, Jr.) were starters last year but missed multiple games with injuries.

Another returning letterman, who filled in for the starters, is sophomre Walter Kenney (5-10, 200).

“We will still be young overall but we do have four seniors that have started multiple years for us,” Spies said.

Spies’ biggest concern is quarterback where Clay Meyer and Gunner Hadley graduated. They combined for 800 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Loomis opens the season Aug. 25 at Kenesaw. The Wolves’ first-two games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. before resuming 7 p.m. kickoffs for the rest of the season.

VOLLEYBALL

The Loomis girls quietly put together a successful season in 2022.

Competing in the very tough Fort Kearny Conference, which sent three teams to the state tournament, Loomis managed a 16-13 record for its first winning season since 2011.

“Our program has really grown the past few years and I look for us to be very competitive in our conference and district this fall,” coach Carrie Trompke said.

With five returning starters, Loomis is poised to make some noise.

Setter Brooklyn Wiese (5-6, Sr.) returns to lead the team. Around her are veteran hitters Carly Stewart (5-7, Sr., OH), Zeigh Booe (5-6, Jr., OH) and Autumn Holt (5-8, Jr., MB/RS).

Sydney Harris (5-5, Jr., DS) returns to anchor the back row.

Booe and Holt have started since they were freshmen.

The other returning letterwinner for the wolves is Jorjanna High (5-6, Jr., OH).

“We plan to again focus on being aggressive behind the serving line as we don’t have a lot of height, so we really need to focus on our defense and playing a smart and aggressive,” Trompke said.