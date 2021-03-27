Loomis’ Schemper hopes to break records before joining Huskers

WILCOX — On a cold and wet Friday morning at the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcon Invitational, Samantha Schemper of Loomis High School did not have the best conditions, but she still vaulted 11-foot, earning her first place.

“Given that it was raining, I can appreciate what I’ve done today and hope for a better track meet on Tuesday and have some better weather,” Schemper said. “When our poles are wet it’s hard to have a nice grip, being able to get off the ground and be successful.”

Earlier this month, Schemper made it official as she became a signee for the Huskers where she will continue her pole vaulting career and not be that far away from home.

“It’s home. It’s super close to home,” Schemper said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Husker athlete and going D-1. You don’t always get that opportunity, so I took that opportunity and ran with it.”

Even though Schemper already had her mind set on being a Husker, it was a year ago when her recruiting trail took a brief hit because of the cancellation of spring sports because of COVID-19.