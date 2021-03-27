Loomis’ Schemper hopes to break records before joining Huskers

WILCOX — On a cold and wet Friday morning at the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcon Invitational, Samantha Schemper of Loomis High School did not have the best conditions, but she still vaulted 11-foot, earning her first place.
“Given that it was raining, I can appreciate what I’ve done today and hope for a better track meet on Tuesday and have some better weather,” Schemper said. “When our poles are wet it’s hard to have a nice grip, being able to get off the ground and be successful.”
Earlier this month, Schemper made it official as she became a signee for the Huskers where she will continue her pole vaulting career and not be that far away from home.
“It’s home. It’s super close to home,” Schemper said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Husker athlete and going D-1. You don’t always get that opportunity, so I took that opportunity and ran with it.”
Even though Schemper already had her mind set on being a Husker, it was a year ago when her recruiting trail took a brief hit because of the cancellation of spring sports because of COVID-19.
“Junior year is kind of when all the colleges start looking at you, so losing that season was very devastating,” Schemper said. “I lost a lot of scholarship money but I’m hoping I get to make it up because I did some workouts over quarantine on my own with my pole vault coach in Holdrege, and I’m hoping that still puts me ahead to where I want to be.”
Schemper was only a sixth grader when she started pole vaulting.
Originally, from Holdrege, Schemper was influenced by her older sister, Sierra, and a neighborhood friend Baylie Bryant. It didn’t take too much convincing for Schemper to follow in their footsteps.
Bryant still owns the school record for the highest pole vault (11-foot-6) at Holdrege and is now on the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field roster.
“It looked like so much fun, so I decided to do it, too,” Schemper said. “I’ve always set my heart on beating that record but then I transferred schools and I guess that’s my goal to beat that record even though my name won’t be over hers.”
In her final season at Loomis, Schemper has goals of breaking the state record at 13 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
“Right now I want to work on speed, picking up more speed to get into the pit so I can get more bend in my pole and staying close to the finish at the top so I can officially shoot off the top of the pole to gain a couple more inches,” Schemper said.