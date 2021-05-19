Loomis' Samantha Schemper wins her first state title

OMAHA — Samantha Schemper of Loomis High School did not beat her personal record, but she did take home her first gold medal in the pole vault during Wednesday morning’s Class D State Championship at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Schemper, a Class B runner-up while vaulting for Holdrege in 2019, unsurprisingly made it to the final jumps as she went against Mae Vallish of Osceola.

Vallish fell one-foot short behind Schemper, who cleared 11 feet to clinch her victory. As the bar moved up 11-6, Schemper attempted to beat her career-best but fell just short. The senior was bummed out of not beating her PR, but she went out with a bang.

“I guess I am a little disappointed In my height,” Schemper said. “I’ve always had high goals, but I mean I’ve worked since my freshman year coming in as the number one seed and I’ve always wanted to be happy first so it’s an accomplishment to even get first.”

No one puts more pressure on herself than Schemper as she had high expectations of beating the state record of 12-3. She looks back on what she could’ve done differently if she was looser and not under stress.

“Just stress myself out,” Schemper said. “I really stress myself out and I guess if I wouldn’t have done that, maybe I could’ve gone higher.”