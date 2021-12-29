Loomis' Quinn Johnson catch fire to roar past Minden

AXTELL — On paper it seemed like the Loomis boys would have their hands full with Minden Tuesday afternoon.

Quinn Johnson doesn’t play on paper.

The Loomis senior lit up the scoreboard with 35 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Wolves defeated the Minden Whippets 74-40 in the first round of the Axtell Holiday Tournament.

Minden, from Class C1, came into tournament with a 5-2 record. Loomis, in Class D1, was 4-3. But the Wolves’ losses are to Class C2 No. 4 Amherst (7-0), Class D1 No. 9 Cambridge (6-2) and Class D2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (6-0).

“We’ve played a tough schedule. We’ve learned from some mistakes and weaknesses that we have early by playing such a tough schedule,” coach Drew Billeter said. “It’s just our record maybe doesn’t justify it. ... We’ve got a good team. We just keep getting tested every week.

“The wins will come. This is a good win for us and I just want to keep seeing us get better.”

The challenges keep coming for the Wolves, who are ranked 10th in Class D1. They’ll play Class D1 No. 2 Burwell (7-0) in today’s tournament final at Axtell.