Loomis falls in early game at Heartland Hoops

GRAND ISLAND — The Loomis boys basketball team got the early game on Saturday to open up the Heartland Hoops Classic. Unfortunately, the Wolves were not successful as they lost to Mullen 51-46.
While the Wolves had trailed for most of the game, they were never too far behind. It was only a two-point game in the first quarter, and then a five-point game at halftime, 30-25.
Mullen only played six players, and all four of their starters finished in double figures. Clayton Moore was the top scorer with 13 points.
Loomis’ coach Drew Billeter took Saturday’s loss as an evaluation before their final game of the regular season and the start of the postseason.
“It was fun to play a team that we haven’t seen,” Billeter said, “playing a team that we know is a state-rated team. It kind of helps us to see where we’re at. For sure we were there. Our kids played well. We had our opportunities to win the game.”
Quinn Johnson had the hot hand late in the third and early fourth quarter. He landed a three to keep the Wolves in the game. Both teams were even at 38 by the end of the third.
A layup by Shay Johnson gave Loomis a 45-44 lead. Both teams were exchanging buckets in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. The lead didn’t last too long for the Wolves as the momentum died down when the shots weren’t going in.
“Once we got to I think 45, I think we had the lead like two or three for a bit, we just got stagnant from there,” Billeter said. “We didn’t hit any shots very well and those were some of the things that hurt us in the fourth quarter.”
Loomis had its fair-chance of opportunities to regain the lead. Swanson was going for the quick steal but ended up being called for a foul that put Trevor Kuncl at the line.
“We had a wide open three we could’ve had,” Billeter said. “We got a steal at the end that they called a foul on, in which I don’t think it was foul. That changed the game.”
Johnson led the Wolves with 21 points, and was 5 for 11 from behind the arc. Swanson added 13 points, and was 5 for 10 from the field.
The Wolves will complete their regular season when they host Maxwell at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
n Mullen 51, Loomis 46
Score by Quarter
Loomis12 13 13 8 — 46
Mullen14 16 8 13 — 51
Loomis: Quinn Johnson 21, Shay Swanson 13, Aden Lovitt 7, Christian Blincow 3, Clay Meyer 2.
Mullen: Clayton Moore 13, Brendon Walker 12, Jaden Emerson 11, Trevor Kuncl 10, Bryce McIntosh 5.
In other Hub Territory games:
n Pleasanton girls defeated Shelton 48-22 with Chelsea Fisher scoring 16 points and Kaci Pierce adding 10. No Shelton player scored more than four points.
n Shelton’s boys beat Pleasaton 64-53. Riley Bombeck led Shelton with 23 points. Ashton Simmons and Angel Lehn added 14 each and Quinn Cheney contributed 10. For Pleasanton, Carter Klein scored 22 and Blake Wilson netted 18.
n Kenesaw girls defeated Bertrand 54-41 with Kenzy Drain scoring 15 points to lead the Vikings.