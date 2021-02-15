Loomis falls in early game at Heartland Hoops

GRAND ISLAND ­­— The Loomis boys basketball team got the early game on Saturday to open up the Heartland Hoops Classic. Unfortunately, the Wolves were not successful as they lost to Mullen 51-46.

While the Wolves had trailed for most of the game, they were never too far behind. It was only a two-point game in the first quarter, and then a five-point game at halftime, 30-25.

Mullen only played six players, and all four of their starters finished in double figures. Clayton Moore was the top scorer with 13 points.

Loomis’ coach Drew Billeter took Saturday’s loss as an evaluation before their final game of the regular season and the start of the postseason.

“It was fun to play a team that we haven’t seen,” Billeter said, “playing a team that we know is a state-rated team. It kind of helps us to see where we’re at. For sure we were there. Our kids played well. We had our opportunities to win the game.”

Quinn Johnson had the hot hand late in the third and early fourth quarter. He landed a three to keep the Wolves in the game. Both teams were even at 38 by the end of the third.