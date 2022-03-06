Loomis boys in bad need of win at state tourney

The Loomis Wolves return to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive year, but the first year in Class D1 after playing in Class D2 the last three years.

The Wolves hope something else is different this year.

“To get back to Lincoln was a huge goal for us,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said after Loomis beat Kenesaw in the district final. “And, you know, we’ve got to go down there and win a game. We can’t go 0-4 down there. We’ve got to make some noise and try to play three days.

“It’s going to be a different state tournament, but maybe different will help.”

Loomis is the No. 3 seed in Class D1 and will play Riverside at 3:15 Monday at Lincoln North Star.

“Riverside has some very talented and quick guards. We will need to keep them in front of us and close out on them when they look to shoot to keep them from getting into a rhythm,” Loomis assistant coach Casey Vrbka said. “The driving ability of the Riverside guards means we will need to keep them out of the lane and not give them any easy looks.”

Rebounding will be another key, Vrbka said, as both teams are evenly matched which generally means the game will come down to hustle.

“Since our loss in the conference championship … the team has been very focused. The boys have came together and been grinding out victories,” Vrbka said. “The boys have realized you don’t have to win each game by 40, you just need to be in each game at the end of the game and find a way to win.”

Loomis and Riverside have one common opponent — Burwell. The Wolves defeated Burwell in the Axtell Holiday Tournament while Riverside has split two games with the Longhorns.