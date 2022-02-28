Loomis boys earn fourth straight trip to state

KEARNEY – With all eyes, and the Kenesaw defense, focused on Quinn Johnson, the Loomis senior delivered.

Johnson scored five points, all from the free-throw line, in the last 10 seconds as Loomis defeated Kenesaw 57-54 Saturday afternoon in the D1-5 District Final at Kearney Catholic.

The win sends the Wolves to the state tournament for the fourth straight year, and the first time in Class D1.

“The fourth one is the hardest one we’ve had to work for,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said. “We’ve never been in that situation. The last few years it’s been a little bit easier opponent and that was a really tough task for us.”

Loomis had to fight through foul trouble and Kenesaw’s defense.

And the Wolves found themselves trailing 44-43 going into the fourth quarter.

“It was kind of tough for us to score, honestly. Their defense was better than what I thought and a couple of their kids shot the ball better than what I thought,” Billeter said.

One of those was Eli Jensen, who led the Blue Devils with 18 points. Fifteen of those points came in the first three quarters. Going into the fourth quarter, the Wolves got a lift from Shay Swanson, who was back on the floor after sitting on the bench with four fouls. Swanson’s return sparked a 9-0 Loomis run.

“Shay started taking the game over,” Billeter said.

Swanson and Johnson were the only Loomis players who scored in the fourth quarter.

When Swanson fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, leaving the game with 13 points, seven steals and five assists, Kenesaw recovered. A 3-point basket by Lane Keller with 37 seconds left put the Blue Devils ahead 53-52.

A free throw by Trey Kennedy stretched the lead to two points and then Loomis put the ball in the hands of Johnson, Nebraska’s all-time 3-point leader. Even though he had made only one in the game, Johnson put up a shot from the top of the key – and was fouled.

With 9.8 seconds left, he made all three free throws to give Loomis a 55-54 lead. He added two more free throws with seven-tenths of a second left to wrap up the victory.

Johnson finished with 22 points, making 9 of 11 free throws, and Aidan Perry chipped in 11.