Lockdown D: Axtell holds Elm Creek without a basket for nearly 15 minutes

SHELTON – For a quarter, Mondays’ D1-9 Subdistrict game at Shelton looked like the previous meetings between Elm Creek and Axtell.
Then the Wildcats locked down on defense and stormed off for a 41-32 victory that advances Axtell to tonight’s semifinal game against top-seeded Shelton.
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Trinity Houchin, one of four she made while on her way to scoring 23 points, gave Axtell a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Elm Creek wouldn’t make another basket until a little less than two minutes remained in the third quarter.
“I thought we really locked Elm Creek down defensively. They hit some deep shots and we kind of knew they would. They have some good shooters,” Axtell coach Brian Hubbert said.
Elm Creek (9-13) hit six 3-pointers, not making a 2-pointer until the fourth quarter.
Axtell (12-10) led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, but Elm got back within seven. Freshman Ashley Bauer, who didn’t score until the fourth quarter, led the Buffs with 11 points, leading the surge to get back in the game.
But there was no catching the Wildcats and Houchin, who scored seven points in the fourth quarter and was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.
“We know that Trinity can shoot the ball well. Sometimes in our offensive set she gets a lot of shots and sometimes not as many,” Hubbert said. “We use Lexi Eckhoff on the block a lot and Elm Creek really tried to take that away and Trinity really opened things up for us.”
Eckhoff was Axtell’s second-leading scorer with eight points. She also grabbed 14 rebounds as Axtell doubled the Buffs’ rebound total.
“We really didn’t give them second-chance opportunities. … We knew we needed to do that in order to get this one,” Hubbert said.
KCHS 59, Cozad 43
BROKEN BOW – Kearney Catholic overcame a slow start to roll past Broken Bow 59-43 in the C1-10 Subdistrict play-in game at Broken Bow.
The Stars (14-9) will face top-seeded Broken Bow (19-4) at 5:30 p.m. in the subdistrict semifinal at Broken Bow.
Against Cozad (6-18), three Kearney Catholic players scored in double figures. Ashley Keck led the way with 22 points. Lexi Keim followed with 14 points and Liv Noire finished with 10.
Megan Dyer led the Haymakers with 15 points.