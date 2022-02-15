Lockdown D: Axtell holds Elm Creek without a basket for nearly 15 minutes

SHELTON – For a quarter, Mondays’ D1-9 Subdistrict game at Shelton looked like the previous meetings between Elm Creek and Axtell.

Then the Wildcats locked down on defense and stormed off for a 41-32 victory that advances Axtell to tonight’s semifinal game against top-seeded Shelton.

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Trinity Houchin, one of four she made while on her way to scoring 23 points, gave Axtell a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Elm Creek wouldn’t make another basket until a little less than two minutes remained in the third quarter.

“I thought we really locked Elm Creek down defensively. They hit some deep shots and we kind of knew they would. They have some good shooters,” Axtell coach Brian Hubbert said.

Elm Creek (9-13) hit six 3-pointers, not making a 2-pointer until the fourth quarter.

Axtell (12-10) led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, but Elm got back within seven. Freshman Ashley Bauer, who didn’t score until the fourth quarter, led the Buffs with 11 points, leading the surge to get back in the game.