Local sports brieefs

KHS eighth in coaches’ wrestling rankings
KEARNEY — The Kearney High School wrestling team sits at No. 8 in this week’s Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Associating rankings.
Individually, Kearney Archer Heelan is third at 113 pounds, Gage Ferguson is third at 152 and Dario Rodriguez is fifth at 220.
In Class D, Ansley/Litchfield is ranked fifth in the team ratings with Kolby Larson second at 182 pounds, Hunter Arehart is third at 170, Karter Moore is third at 285 and Colin Arehart is sixth at 160.
Also in Class D, Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski is second at 152 pounds and Axtell’s Jacob Fox is fifth at 120. Elm Creek’s Carson Gruntorad is fourth at 138, Xavier Perez is fourth at 145 and Koby Smith is fifth at 126.
Class B and C ratings will be announced next week.
Minden’s Colby signs with UNK golf team
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf coach Shawn Rodehorst announced today that Minden’s Kendall Colby will hit the links for the Lopers next season.
The three-time state qualifier and Franklin native is UNK’s first recruit to date; the Lopers have two seniors on its 2020-21 roster.
Colby placed third at the 2020 Class C girls state tournament, shooting a 159 at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. During her first three prep years she played on the Franklin High boys team. She qualified for the Class D state tourney as a freshmen and sophomore, finishing 35th (181) and 63rd (104) respectively. The 2020 boys state event was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Lopers, who weren’t allowed to play in the fall, have five tournaments lined up for the spring.
Three region players picked for all-star game
LINCOLN — Three Hub Territory volleyball players have accepted invitations to play in the Nebraska Coaches’ Association All-Star Volleyball Game scheduled for July 27 at Lincoln.
Haley Fleischman of Overton, Katy Lindner of Pleasanton and Lily Novacek of Kearney are among 28 players who will partcipate in the annual all-star match. Teams will be determined later.
Head coaches for the match are Vikki Power of Lincoln Christian and Axtell native Jodie Schuller of Alma.
