Local sports brieefs

KHS eighth in coaches’ wrestling rankings

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School wrestling team sits at No. 8 in this week’s Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Associating rankings.

Individually, Kearney Archer Heelan is third at 113 pounds, Gage Ferguson is third at 152 and Dario Rodriguez is fifth at 220.

In Class D, Ansley/Litchfield is ranked fifth in the team ratings with Kolby Larson second at 182 pounds, Hunter Arehart is third at 170, Karter Moore is third at 285 and Colin Arehart is sixth at 160.

Also in Class D, Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski is second at 152 pounds and Axtell’s Jacob Fox is fifth at 120. Elm Creek’s Carson Gruntorad is fourth at 138, Xavier Perez is fourth at 145 and Koby Smith is fifth at 126.

Class B and C ratings will be announced next week.

Minden’s Colby signs with UNK golf team

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf coach Shawn Rodehorst announced today that Minden’s Kendall Colby will hit the links for the Lopers next season.