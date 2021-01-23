Lincoln Pius X sweeps Kearney High

Highlights from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.
GIRLS
- Lincoln Pius X’s Miriam Miller, a Nebraska Cornhusker recruit, scored 19 points added 16 rebounds as the No. 1-ranked Thunderbolts (11-0) defeated a cold-shooting Kearney team 58-28, ending the Bearcats’ five-game winning streak. Tatum Rusher led Kearney (9-3) with six points. Lily Novacek and Kaleigh Hatcher added five each.
- Pleasanton handed Elm Creek its first loss, 58-34 with Katy Lindner scoring 13 points, Kaci Pierce 12 and Isabelle Paitz 10. Elm Creek’s Morgan Sindt scored 15 points, all on 3-point shots.
- Alexis Billeter scored 12 points and collected 13 rebounds as Loomis defeated Hi-Line 58-23. Sam Schemper made four 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws to finish with a team-high 18 points. Hanna Stewart added 12, making four of her own 3-pointers.
- After scoring seven points in the first half, Ravenna took off, routing Arcadia/Loup CiIty 51-23. Kennedy Hurt led the Bluejays (11-4) with 17 points and Tori Sklenar added 14. Allyson Larsen grabbed 11 rebounds to go with three free throws.
- BOYS
- Sam Hoiberg netted 19 points, making 8 of 9 free throws, and Brady Christiansen and Sam Hastreider reached double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively, in Lincoln Pius X’s 72-60 win over Kearney High. Jack Johnson led the Bearcats (7-7) with 15 points while Will Vanderbeek and Preston Pearson scored 14 each. Pius X improved to 8-1.
- Centura ended Gibbon’s seven-game win streak with a 46-38 victory over the Buffaloes. Eli Wooden led the Centurions with 18 points. Konner Hyde had 11 for the Buffaloes.
- Elm Creek improved to 10-2 with a 70-42 win over Pleasanton (9-7). Trey Miner poured in 29 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Brandon Nuhfer added 11. Carter Klein led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Blake Wilson added 12 points.
- Loomis’ Quinn Johnson kept up his scoring pace, tallying 31 points to lead the Wolves (13-2) to an 84-50 win over Hi-Line. Shay Swanson added 18 points.
- Axtell’s Calvin Johnson had another big game, scoring 26 points to lead the Wildcats to a 62-34 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Brennan Runge added 16 points to the Wildcats’ total. Jayden Bauer paced Wilcox-Hildreth with 14 points.