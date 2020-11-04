Lincoln Lutheran rallies to knock Kearney Catholic out of state tournament

LINCOLN — When Lincoln Lutheran found its magic, Kearney Catholic disappeared.
Cutting their mistakes to a minimum after getting shredded early in the first set, the Warriors rallied for a 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class C1 State Volleyball Tournament at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.Kearney Catholic jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the opening set and stretched it to 14-4 before Lincoln Lutheran, the defending state champion, found its game.
“We started out OK. They kind of helped us with some of their own errors and you knew they were going to play better in that second set,” Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner said.
The Warriors committed five attack errors and three serving errors as Kearney Catholic builta 17-9 lead.
Ashley Keck already had four kills and three blocks by the time the Warriors called their second timeout.
But after committing 10 attack and setting errors in the first set, the Warriors gave the Stars only 18 points the rest of the way, and kills didn’t happen frequently enough to give Kearney Catholic a fighting chance.
“They just got us on a lot of just-off shots, Once we started getting one thing covered, then it seemed like there was the other angle of the court,” Conner said.
The Warriors, also 30-6, out-hit the Stars 56-40 with sophomore Abby Wachel collecting 22 kills, four blocks and two ace serves. She only had four kills in the first set.
“For their two-man serve receive, they handled it fairly well. We probably needed to serve a little tougher but it seemed like when we tried to serve a little more aggressive, we were getting to many misses and then we had to lighten up. We kinda needed to get our serve game going a little more today.”
The Stars finished with five ace serves, three by Josie Denney, but the Warriors tallied eight. And, their serving game kept Kearney Catholic’s offense just a tad bit out of sync.
“Usually we’re pretty consistent on serve receive and we had a hard time getting two or three options going on offense,” Conner said. “They covered the perimeter of the court really well and we had a lot of hard shots, hard shot they did a pretty good job digging up on us.”
Keck finished with 13 kills and Ashlyn Wischmeier had nine, Bailey Spangler added seven and Jill Collins six. Sydney Conner had five kills to go with 34 set assists.
Kearney Catholic was within 23-22, in the fourth set, but that wa as close as the Stars would get.
“We just didn’t seem to have it, which was disappointing,” Conner said. “It was a good effort and these seniors, I’m super proud of them and I’m so happy for them to get down here. They’ve been wanting this since they were sixth graders, I think. It was exciting to see them get here but it’s always tough to be that first-year team down here and that’s what they are.”
@HubSports_Buck
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!