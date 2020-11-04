Lincoln Lutheran rallies to knock Kearney Catholic out of state tournament

The Warriors, also 30-6, out-hit the Stars 56-40 with sophomore Abby Wachel collecting 22 kills, four blocks and two ace serves. She only had four kills in the first set.

“For their two-man serve receive, they handled it fairly well. We probably needed to serve a little tougher but it seemed like when we tried to serve a little more aggressive, we were getting to many misses and then we had to lighten up. We kinda needed to get our serve game going a little more today.”

The Stars finished with five ace serves, three by Josie Denney, but the Warriors tallied eight. And, their serving game kept Kearney Catholic’s offense just a tad bit out of sync.

“Usually we’re pretty consistent on serve receive and we had a hard time getting two or three options going on offense,” Conner said. “They covered the perimeter of the court really well and we had a lot of hard shots, hard shot they did a pretty good job digging up on us.”

Keck finished with 13 kills and Ashlyn Wischmeier had nine, Bailey Spangler added seven and Jill Collins six. Sydney Conner had five kills to go with 34 set assists.

Kearney Catholic was within 23-22, in the fourth set, but that wa as close as the Stars would get.