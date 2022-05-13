Like father, like son: Dixon says the actions of EMTs fits his future

PLEASANTON — Tanner Dixon looks at his potential career as a paramedic or an EMT in two ways.

In a practical way, his training only takes two years. On the other side, Dixon understands what it means to respond to medical emergencies — and the rush that comes from making split-second, life-saving decisions.

“My dad is the fire chief in Pleasanton,” Dixon said. “I always found it interesting how he went to calls and how he’s seen in the community. I found that really cool.”

Dixon, 18, will graduate from Pleasanton High School at the end of the semester. He took time out of his school day for a conversation with a reporter, time he said he needed to spend writing an essay on George Orwell’s novel, “Animal Farm.”

“I’m working on a paper this period that’s due seventh period,” Dixon admitted. “I only have half a page left.”

When it comes to academics, Dixon acknowledges that his interest is drawn to activities that involve action rather than analyzing satirical allegorical novellas from the 1940s.

After he finishes his high school classes at Pleasanton, he will take EMT classes at Central Community College.

Individuals practicing as a emergency medical responder (EMR), emergency medical technician (EMT), advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) and paramedic in the state of Nebraska must all pass an approved training course. To get a license, individuals then must take the National Registry Exam for EMTs.

Dixon received support from his parents, Chad and Michelle Dixon, for his choice to train as an EMT. His father took Dixon on several emergency calls, something that left an impression on the 18-year-old. Understanding the importance of his father’s work, along with the excitement that comes from playing a critical part of assisting people in need, helped Dixon decide on his career path.

Beyond all the practicalities and the excitement, another aspect of his personality helped Dixon make a decision to work as an EMT or a paramedic.

“I’m a relaxed person and also a very caring one,” he said. “I care what happens to people.”

Dixon believes that his compassion, along with two years of medical knowledge, will allow him to easily find a job in the emergency medical field.

“I’d like to move to a bigger city for a couple years and then maybe move back to this area,” he said. “With this training I can get a job just about anywhere.”