Lexington's strength coach honored as region coach of the year
Lexington's strength coach honored as region coach of the year

LEXINGTON — Lexington High School’s strength and conditioning coordinator and head powerlifting coach, Amber Burson, has been selected by the National High School Strength and Conditioning Association as the 2022 Region 6 Coach of the Year.

Burson is one of only eight award winners nationally and the only one from Nebraska.

Lexington’s powerlifting team has won a state championship six years in a row. She averages nearly 150 kids on the team per year, and that is with the strictest of standards for being a member of the team.

Amber Burson

