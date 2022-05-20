Lexington's Ian Salazar-Molina completes distance doubleby winning the Class B 1,600

OMAHA – Any doubts that Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina has a winning kick got stomped on over the last 300 meters of the Class B 1,600-meter run Friday afternoon at the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships in Omaha.

Salazar-Molina, who won the 3,200-meter run on Wednesday, had pulled away from the pack with a quarter-mile to go. He pulled away, fought off a challenge from South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso, and won while breaking a long-time school record.

Friday, in a race half as long, Salazar-Molina found himself in the role of pursuer, instead of the pursued.

Sidney’s Cameron Brauer bolted to the lead going into the final lap and he opened up sizable lead.

“I knew I didn’t have to shoot out with him because if I shot out with him I would have run out of stamina,” Salazar-Molina said. “I had to stay really smart and stay right behind, chasing him down until I eventually caught up to him.”

He started his kick with 300 meters left in the race, and it didn’t take him long to close the gap. He had the lead coming down the final straightaway and sprinted to the finish line to finish more than three seconds ahead of Bauer.

Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas finished third, nearly five seconds behind Salazar-Molina.

“I just ran as hard as I can. … I knew I could catch up to him and … once I got him, he was right behind me so I just have to keep going even if it hurts,” Salazar-Molina said.

Salazar-Molina’s two victories accounted for 20 of Lexington’s 30 points as the Minutemen tied for seventh in Class B with Omaha Skutt Catholic.

Sidney won the Class B boys championship with Waverly second and Norris third.

Triple jumpers enjoy success

One event where the Hub Territory emerged strong was the Class B girls tripled jump where Lexington’s Mia Rowe finished second, Kearney Catholic’s Rosalyn Roggasch was third and Lexington’s Reese Kuecker placed fifth.

Omaha Gross Catholic’s Maria Connealy won the event with a jump of 37-5 ¼. Rowe jumped 36-4 ¼. Roggasch 36-1 ¾. And Kuecker 35-1 ½.

The marks were personal records for the two Lexington jumpers.

Fries runs fourth in hurdles

Minden hurdlers Gage Fries didn’t qualify for the finals in teh 110-meter high hurdles where he was the defending champion. He did finish fourth Thursday in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in a time of 39.83 seconds.

Fries also ran a leg on the Whippets’ 4x400 relay that finished eighth.