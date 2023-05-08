LEXINGTON— In the past two seasons, Lexington’s boys soccer team fell to Omaha Skutt Catholic in the sate final.

That was eerily reminiscent of the 2015 and 2016 seasons, where the Minutemen lost to eventual champion Columbus Scotus in the preliminary rounds.

While a rare “threematch” against Skutt Catholic will have to wait, Lexington will get a chance to expunge some demons against Columbus Scotus in the first round of the state tournament Thursday in Omaha.

The teams have not faced each other this season, but they do have some common opponents, with Lexington holding the advantage.

Lexington defeated Kearney Catholic 7-0, with the Stars beating the Shamrocks 2-1 a week earlier. The Minutemen also defeated South Sioux City, who defeated Scotus late in the season.

While team study and common opponents are important, head coach Joel Lemus is focusing most of his concentration on getting his team to be the best version of itself.

“We focus on us and what we need to do, I feel confident with the style we play we’ll be just fine,” Lemus said. “I feel like sometimes teams over focus on the opponent. We’ll look at it, but we know how we need to play,”

The team will be sticking with what got it here, a dedication to possession and the chemistry of a consistent lineup.

“Our boys have played this game the majority of their lives, I think it’s a mental edge we need to bring,” Lemus said. “Our team is confident in our ability, and sometimes those things weigh just as much if not more than what you can do on the field, because the mental side determines how you perform,”

That confidence comes from playing together for years, and two consecutive trips where the team played for the crown.

The Minutemen are used to the state tournament environment, helping the mental edge Lemus hopes to create. There are no unknowns at state, with the staff and players knowing the routines of where to check in and other logistical processes.

“This has become now the expectation for the Lexington program that this is where we’re supposed to be at this time of year,” Lemus said.

The Minutemen have a roster deep with talent, but are led in points by the trio of Antonio Moro, Fernando Casillas and Alexander Perez-Tunay, who all finished with 34 regular season points.

Moro’s 15 goals lead the team, including two in the district final. Casillas has the strongest balance of goals and assists, scoring 11 and leading the team with 12 assists. Perez-Tunay has also been having a standout season, with 14 goals and six assists.

The Shamrocks are led by the brother duo about Frank and Ted Fehringer. Frank has starred all season, with 18 goals, and Ted is tied for the assist lead on the team with seven.

In the net, Lexington’s Joshua Bixenmann has notched six shutouts and 89 saves on the season.

Lexington faces Columbus Scotus at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.