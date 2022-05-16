Lexington to state championship for second straight season in rematch against Skutt Catholic

OMAHA — A year ago, Lexington lost to Skutt Catholic in the title match of the NSAA Soccer Championships 3-1.

A year later, the teams will face off again for the Class B championship after the Minutemen defeated Bennington 3-2 and the SkyHawks beat Waverly 4-0 in the semifinals Saturday.

Both teams enter Tuesday’s championship with confidence, as Lexington has won 19-straight matches, while Skutt Catholic has a 15-match winning streak.

The two teams met early this year with Lexington getting a 2-0 shutout win.

“We know Skutt’s a very talented team,” Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. “We respect them a lot, but we fear nobody. Honestly, it’s the game we wanted. It’s a rematch from earlier this year, but they have new guys that have stepped up and so do we.”

While the SkyHawks dominated Waverly with 30 shots on goal, Lexington faced a battle against the Badgers. Bennington senior Oliver Benson scored the first goal, coming off of a free kick just outside of the goal box.

The Minutemen were on their heels most of the first half, until senior Diego Martinez launched a rocket into the back of the net off an assist from Miguel Raymundo. The Badgers had eight corner kicks and four shots in the first 40 minutes, compared to only two shots from Lexington.

Still, the teams were tied at the break with one goal apiece.

The Minutemen immediately ratcheted up the pressure at the start of the second half, as senior Jordy Enamorado scored on a free kick from nearly 30 yards out.

“I’m very proud of him,” Lemus said. “Jordy, along with some of these other boys, have such a great story. It’s great to see them in this situation now and celebrating with their families.”

The team didn’t stop there, as forward Alex Perez curved the ball over the hands of Bennington goalie Sam Clements into the top left corner of the net.

Perez’s goal in the 60th minute marked three unanswered scores for Lexington, giving them a 3-1 lead.

“I’m proud of our boys,” Lemus said. “They battled through the differences that we talked about. That we’re going to be in situations where we might be down, but we have to battle through it and that’s exactly what they did.”

Just like Lexington, Bennington is a team that makes it hard for opponents to score. In their 19 matches prior to facing Lexington, the Badgers only allowed 15 goals. The Minutemen attack has consistently posed problems for opposing teams and that continued against Bennington, as Lexingotn has scored 97 goals in its 21 matches.

“We came out well and they got a good goal, but I have confidence in our team,” Lemus said. “I knew that our goals were going to come, our chances were going to come. We just had to put them away and we did.”

The Badgers hammered home a final goal in the 74th minute, but it was too late. Lexington held them off for the final six minutes, securing the victory.

“Bennington is one heck of a team,” Lemus said. “Big props to them, they have some talented players. I told our boys that I felt like we were going to connect passes and if we could watch some of their boys that have the stats to prove that they’re skilled, we were going to come out on top.”

The state championship matchup between Lexington and Skutt Catholic will be at 5:30 p.m.Tuesday.

While it is being labeled as a rematch, the Minutemen are going into the championship with a fresh mindset. Both teams want the same thing, and they’re going to do whatever they can to get it.

“With all due respect, we don’t fear anybody and we’re coming after that state title,” Lemus said.