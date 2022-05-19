Lexington sophomore wins gold in 3200-meter run at state track

OMAHA — Lexington sophomore Ian Salazar-Molina had a winning strategy that paid off in a gold medal Wednesday afternoon at the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships.

Running in a leading group of three for nearly seven laps, Salazar-Molina turned on the speed to run away an win the gold medal in the Class B 3200 meter run.

“I was saving the kick for the end because I knew in the end it was going to be a battle to see who gets first,” he said.

The threesome that ran out from from the end of the first lap to the sixth lap included Salazar-Molina, defending champion Mesujdi Ejerso from South Sioux City and Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas, who has the fastest time this year. Bonifas set the pace most of the race with Salazar-Molina on his outside shouter. Ejerso fell in a stride behind.

Salazar-Molina said he wanted to open a gap between himself and the other two runners because, “to be honest, they have better kicks than I do.”

He made his move with 600 meters left in the race, and stretched it as far as he could. Ejerso made a charge on the latter half of the back stretch.

He couldn’t catch up.

Salazar-Molina rounded the last turn and ran alone down the home stretch to the finish.

Salazar-Molina finished in 9 minutes, 36.81 seconds. Ejerso finished at 9:38.15. Bonifas was third, more than 15 seconds behind at 9:50.99.

Salazar-Molina’s time broke one of Lexington’s longest-held school records of 9:42.6 set by Tom Housel in 1967.

“The distance guys have always looked up to the ’67 runners as a group they want to be like but yet surpass in accomplishments,” Lexington coach Sam Jilka said. “Ian had this goal in mind since the beginning of the season and it is impressive to see what he did to accomplish it. “

Earlier in the afternoon, he anchored Lexington’s 4x800 relay team that finished sixth.

Winning the individual gold medal “makes me happy,” Salazar-Molina said, “but at the same time it would be better if it was the whole team. … I really want to see my teammates accomplish good things with me.”

Dusters Fly High

Holdrege scored nine points in the pole vault with Bradie Medina placing third in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet. Teammate Kaitlyn Jewett placed sixth at 10-6.

Keck Steps Up

Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Keck put the Stars on the scoreboard when she placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 16-11 3/4.

Keck then turned around to finish second in her qualifying heat of the 300-meter low hurdles. She turned in a time of 47.37 seconds and will compete in today’s finals.

Hurdle Ups and Downs

Minden’s Gage Fries will not repeat as the all-class gold medalist in the 110-meter high hurdles. He finished third in his preliminary heat with a time of 15.37 seconds and did not advance to the finals. He missed the cut by .05 of a second.

However, he came back in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and won his heat in 40.81 seconds to advance to today’s finals.

His disappointment was shared by Minden’s Mattie Kamery, who missed qualifying in the high hurdles by .02.

Getting it Done

Lexington’s McKinna Moats placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 125-10.

The Menutemen’s Quentin Moss qualified for the finals in the 200 with the fifth-fastest qualifying time of 22.60 seconds.