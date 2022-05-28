Lexington sophomore runs down school's oldest track record winning two gold medals

KEARNEY — When Ian Salazar-Molina told his coach what he had planned for this year, his coach thought it might be just idle talk.

“He came into the season saying to me, ‘I want to get that two-mile record, the school record.’ And I was thinking, well, yeah, you could probably do that. I wasn’t necessarily expecting this year,” Lexington coach Sam Jilka said.

The record fell at the state track meet where Salazar-Molina won the Class B 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, a feat that helped him secure the Kearney Hub Track Athlete of the Year award.

In the year-end Hub Territory track leaders charts, Salazar-Molina has the fastest times in the 1,600 and 3,200 and he anchored Lexington’s 4x800 relay that ran the fastest time in the region.

Lexington’s 3,200 record, actually the record for the two-mile run, was set in 1967 by Tom Housel. It was the oldest record among current events on Lexington’s record board. But that’s not why Salazar-Molina focused on it.

“It was more just like wanting to push myself to my limit to see what more I can accomplish,” he said.

His focus on the 3,200 carried him through the 1,600 as well.

At the state meet, he ran two tactical races that were different but still resulted in gold medals.

In the 3,200, he ran in a pack of three with Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas and South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso. With a lap and a half to go, Salazar-Molina surged to the front and went on to win in a time of 9 minutes, 36.81 seconds — eclipsing Housel’s record by six seconds. Ejerso, who moved up to challenge, finished a little over a second behind.

In the 1,600, it was Sidney’s Cameron Brauer who tried to leave the field behind at the start of the last lap. But Salazar-Molina ran him down and won by more than three seconds. His winning time was 4:26.77.

After winning the 3,200, it wasn’t the record that was on his mind. It was the success of his teammates with home he wanted to share his victory.

His teammates have been crucial to his success.

“(They’re) very important to me because they’ve always pushed it with me and they helped me push it, too. We would all motivate each other to give it up,” he said.

Jilka said the competition and cooperation amongst the Lexington distance runners is what has brought them success, including last year’s state cross country team championship.

“All of our athletes are important just because of what they can contribute, When someone is able to achieve certain elements I think it inspires others to work at that level to keep pursuing as well to bring out their best,” Jilka said. “He puts work into and the other distance kids, they all work together to help each other out.

“It’s just one component of all them working together to better themselves.”

Salazar-Molina also draws from other competitors, but he had to break out of that mindset to find success.

Jilka said in his freshman year Salazar-Molina ran with other runners, seniors with plenty of experience, “to learn how to run effectively a race with them. But this year, he kind of had to figure it out on his own.”

The Minutemen went to a meet in Gretna that was deep in distance runners, just for the experience.

“This is how you run at a higher level and you’re capable of doing that,” Jilka told his team.

From there, Jilka saw Salazar-Molina growing in confidence.

“He started to run his race. It wasn’t based on other people. And I think that was a key part at state,” Jilka said.

Another crucial race was at the Central Conference championships where Salazar-Molina squared off with Bonifas.

“That was the only race he ran that ran that day, but he ran a pretty smart race. He was falling off the pace a little bit and Luke (Bonifas) was getting ahead, but then he didn’t give up. That was probably the key, that defining moment where he went after him and pursued it and was in a position the last 120 meters,” Jilka said. “That’s the growth I’ve seen in him, becoming smarter and figuring out, OK this is what I’m capable of doing and what works best for me. ... That was kind of impressive to see that he was able to implement that and follow through.”

Salazar-Molina said his goal is to keep getting better and he has reason to believe that will happen. Lexington’s distance-running crew, from which Salazar-Molina has found his strength, is filled with underclassmen.