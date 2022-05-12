Lexington Minutemen look to go all the way at state soccer

LEXINGTON - After winning the B-2 District Final, Lexington is heading to the NSAA Soccer Championships for the third-straight time. The Minutemen earned the runner-up trophy a year ago, falling to Skutt Catholic 3-1 in the championship matchup.

Now with 17-straight victories, LHS will first have to take on seventh-seed Northwest (14-3) in the quarterfinals. The match will take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

“Heading into state, as nice as it is to rattle off 17 in a row, it really doesn’t mean a whole lot now,” Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. “It’s nice to be able to say that, but really we know that we have to get three more wins and then we’ll be where we want to be.”

The two teams already have experience with each other, as earlier this year the Minutemen earned the Central Conference title with a 4-1 win against the Vikings.

“We need to erase that out of our minds a little bit,” Lemus said. “That earlier win doesn’t mean anything. The conference championship was nice, but big picture that was one of our goals, not the ultimate goal.”

In the win, Diego Martinez had two goals, Ernesto Vargas had one goal and two assists, while Miguel Raymundo tallied on another goal and assist as well. Three of Lexington’s scores came in the second half, as they managed to pull away from Northwest.

While the score might suggest that it was an easy victory, the Minutemen are preparing for a hard-fought battle at Morrison Stadium on Thursday.

“It’s going to be a lot different now,” Lemus said. “It’s that mentality of you lose and you’re done. We expect to get their best and I’m expecting for our boys to give their best. It’ll be a good matchup.”

While Lexington is on a nearly two-month long winning streak, the season didn’t start as planned. They fell to Papillion-LaVista South 4-2 in their first outing and suffered another defeat at the hands of Westside the following night.

Lemus’ initial season as head coach began 0-2, but the team didn’t shy away from the challenge and continued to buy-in to the ultimate mission of winning the state championship. They got back on the right track and haven’t looked back since.

“Our first two games were both losses and we were disappointed, but we also knew that those were quality opponents,” Lemus said. “Those two teams are in the Class A state playoffs, so we just had to keep reminding the boys when we were 0-2 that everything was a work-in-progress.”

On the season, the team has scored 90 goals, while only allowing 12. Six of their allowed goals came in their two losses, meaning opponents have only scored on the Minutemen six times in their last 17 matches.

“I’m more of a defensive-minded guy, but our assistants are more offensive-minded, so it’s a good balance between both of us,” Lemus said. “We like to push the tempo, we like to have our attackers also defend and also have our defenders push and join on the attack.”

In the B-2 District Final, Lexington defeated South Sioux City 3-2. The Minutemen had a 2-0 lead entering the second half, but had to battle through extremely windy conditions to secure the win.

As the competition levels will only get higher, the team knows that they will have to continue playing their best soccer over the next week.

“I’m hoping to see some perseverance just like I saw that game against South Sioux City,” Lemus said. “There’s going to be moments where we’re getting pressed and we’re getting pushed, but can guys keep their heads and continue to fight and battle.”

The winner of Lexington versus Northwest will go on to play the winner of Bennington (16-2) and Mount Michael Benedictine (10-7) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s no secret we want to win, but so do seven other teams in Class B,” Lemus said. “There’s a lot of other ways that we can win or grow and use that going forward.”