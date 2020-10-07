Lexington edges Stars in tennis dual

KEARNEY — Lexington dominated the singles matches Tuesday to beat Kearney Catholic 5-4.
The Stars’ only singles wins came at the top of the lineup where Blake Thiele and Creighton Sharp claimed victories.
Thiele also won at No. 1 doubles with teammate Kade Schrock; however, they needed to win a 16-14 tie-breaker to claim the win.
Dillon Beachy and Matthew Eschenbrenner also got a win at No. 3 doubles.
“Everyone was pleased with how they played today. ... Our guys played some great points in some tight matches,” KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said. “We were especially pleased to see all three doubles teams play some great tennis. That was the first time this season that all three looked like doubles teams. They are 10 times better than the beginning of the season.”
Lexington 5, KCHS 4
SINGLES — Blake Thiele, KC, def. Keith Allen, L, 6-4, 6-2; Creighton Sharp, KC, def. Greisen Struss, L, 6-3, 6-1; Ethan Mins, L, def. Kade Schrock, KC, 7-5, 7-5; Topher Swartz, L, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 6-4, 6-2; Agustin Lopez, L, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 7-6 (7-0), 6-3; Angel Perez, L, def. Matthew Eschenbrenner, KC, 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Thiele/Schrock, KC, def. Loez/Dru Truax, L, 6-4, 6-0, 16-14; Minz/Swartz, L, def. Sharp/Isaacson, KC, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Beachy/Eschenbrenner, KC, def. Morgan Bailey/Andres Salinas, L, 6-4, 7-5.
Bearcats win 8-1 at Norfolk
NORFOLK — Kearney High tennis had some tough matches but came away with an 8-1 win over Norfolk.
“Norfolk has a solid team this year. I knew this would be a competitive dual,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “The biggest difference in our win today was our depth.”
Carter Goff and Jackson Bokenkamp won their singles and doubles matches convincingly.
“Carter and Jackson did a nice job of being the aggressors today. We were attacking on returns and moving well at the net,” Saulsbury said.
Kearney 8, Norfolk 1
SINGLES — Jackson Schwanebeck, N, def. Quinten Shaffer, K, 8-3; Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Kalen Krohn, N, 8-5; Sam Rademacher, K, def. Josh Sumner, N, 8-2; Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Ethan Mortimer, N, 8-4; Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Chase Carter, N, 8-0; Carter Goff, K, def. Alex Bauer, N, 8-1.
DOUBLES — Brockmeier/Rademacher, K, def. Sumner/Mortimer, N, 8-5; Goff/Bokenkamp, K, def. Carter/Pokorney, N, 8-2; Shaffer/Saulsbury, K, def. Schwanebeck/Krohn, N, 8-2.
