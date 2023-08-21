LEXINGTON — They’re talking “three-peat” in Lexington.

The Minuteman cross country team takes its back-to-back state championships into another season, but faces more than a few roadblocks.

“Each season offers new opportunities and the boys will be encouraged to invest in being patient, self-disciplined, open to learning and focused in the process in order to elevate their success,” coach Sam Jilka said.

The Minutemen return just three runners with state experience, but two of those were top-ten finishers last year. Senior Miguel Cruz has competed in the state meet three times, finishing 13th in 2021 and seventh in 2022. Senior Laz Adame also has run at the state meet the past three years, finishing ninth last year. Senior Anthony Taracena got his state-meet experience last year.

Adame also won two medals at the state track meet in May.

While they will be the front-runners, their task is to bring inexperienced teammates to the front.

Jilka said the team has used a successful track steal and summer training to prepare for the season.

“The Minutemen will need younger athletes to quickly adapt and learn to build a stronger foundation and seek to improve as a team,” Jilka said.

The Lexington girls cross country team is in a similar position with only two girls with state meet experience.

Senior Susana Calmo has qualified for state the past two years, earning a medal last year. Parrhesia Converse competed in last year’s state meet.

“The Minutemaids will need to rely on some newcomers to assist in the team development and build a strong foundation. Runners will need to invest in being comfortable with the uncomfortable to tap into their abilities,” Jilka said.

FOOTBALL There will be a new look in the Lexington football program.

First-year coach Jake Harvey has been elevated to head coach and he says changes are in order.

“Overall, Lexington is poised for significant changes in personnel and strategies, promising an exciting transformation for our team,” he said.

Lexington returns three starters on offense and two on defense from last year’s team that went 1-8, with its only victory a forfeit by first-year school Lincoln Northwest.

“Expectations reflect the youthful nature and lack of experience on both sides of the ball,” Harvey said.

The veterans are running back/linebacker Cesar Cano (5-19, 175, Jr.), lineman Cayden Gibbons (5-11, 210, Sr.), quarterback Isaiah Ellingson (6-4, 190, Sr.), wide receiver/defensive back Sergio Loarca (5-8, 160, Sr.) and lineman Jonny Vasquez (6-1, 210, Jr.).

Harvey said Ellingson is “a formidable and agile athlete, (who) will bring a unique dynamic to the Lexington offense as he assumes the role of starting quarterback. Furthermore, we are fortunate to have the return of Cesar Cano, a versatile player who will contribute on both offense and defense.

“With the departure of many senior starters, we anticipate a transition period for our young but talented players as they assume new roles and take on increased responsibilities.”

Lexington hasn’t won a playoff game since 1997 when the Minutemen reached the state final.

The Minutemen open the season Friday night playing host to York.

VOLLEYBALLThe Lexington volleyball team enters the season hoping experience and maturity are the seeds to growing more victories.

“Our young team stepped up into some big roles last year and they have been working hard this offseason preparing for the fall,” second-year coach Alie Prososki said.

Four starters and three other letterwinners return from last year’s 4-27 team.

Senior Laikyn Seim (5-10, Sr., OH), who has started for the past two years, tops the list of returning players. Other returning starters are junior Ella Young (5-5, S), junior Hannah Scharff (5-9, MH) and junior Harley Sund (5-2, DS/L) who earned their starting spots last year.

Other returning veterans are senior Daisy Lopez (5-4, DS), sophomore Abbi Sutton (5-11, RS) and sophomore Aubrey Ackerson (5-3, DS).

“We will build off of what we accomplished last season with some new additions to help us compete every day,” Prososki said. “Our girls are excited to get after it this year and we will continue to create a culture where the girls are consistently ready to battle either during practices or games.

“We believe that this new combination of girls will help us achieve our goal of improving upon our record from last season.”

TENNISThe Lexington tennis team placed fifth at last year’s Class B state tournament, finishing fewer than three points from third place.

But the team was senior-heavy with five of the six state-tournament players graduating.

The lone returning player for the Minutemen is junior Noah Scherr, who was sixth at No. 2 singles with more than 30 victories.