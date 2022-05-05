Lexington boys win Subdistrict B-8 Championship, advance to district finals

LEXINGTON — On a wet and chilly night, the Lexington soccer team continued its hot streak with a 2-0 victory in the Subdistrict B-8 Championship against Scottsbluff.

This is the team’s second win against the Bearcats this season, with the first being 7-0 on April 8.

The Minutemen have now won 16-straight matches to reach the district final after starting the season 0-2.

“We’d played these guys earlier this season and I knew that we were going to have a different team in front of us,” Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. “Scottsbluff is very competitive and according to power points they’re one of the top teams in Class B. At this point forward, any team we face is going to bring their all because we’re at elimination time.”

After maintaining control of the ball for the majority of the first half, Lexington had no goals to show for it through the first 39 minutes. That changed when senior Ernesto Vargas scored with just 17 seconds left in the first half to give the Minutemen a 1-0 lead entering halftime.

“That was huge,” Lemus said. “We had the possession of the game, the possession of the ball and it just takes a little bit.”

Lexington’s second goal came in the 47th minute from senior Jordy Enamorado. LHS remained in command for the remainder of the match, continuing their attack until the final whistle blew.

“I felt that the boys handled it well,” Lemus said. “It was good to get a goal before half and kind of ease us a little bit into halftime. We got another one in the second half and overall I’m pretty happy. We move on to the next one.”

While the Bearcats have lost both of their matches against the Minutemen, they are a team that could still make a run in the postseason. Leading up to the subdistrict championship, Scottsbluff had won 10-straight matches.

“I give Scottsbluff a lot of credit,” Lemus said. “They played tough, they understood the assignment of what they were coming in here to do and they’ve improved. They’re a good team. They’re going to be somebody to be reckoned with and I think someone that we’ll see at state.”

On the season, Lexington has now scored 87 goals while giving up 10.

With the win, the Minutemen will play in the district final on Saturday for the chance to qualify for the NSAA State Championships.

“We talk a lot with these guys about just continuing to do things together,” Lemus said. “That’s been our theme this year. I think whatever it is we’re going to do, we’re going to do it together. Hopefully it’s winning and celebrating together, but if it’s not that way then we support each other, we help each other out and we pick each other up.”