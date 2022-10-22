Lexington boys win second straight Class B cross country title

KEARNEY — On the same course where Lexington turned the corner, it reached its destination. Aided by three top ten finishers, the Minutemen captured their second straight Class B boys cross country championship at Kearney.

Lexington’s journey back to the top was not all smooth sailing. Weighed down by injuries, academic concerns and other little things that took the team away from the flow necessary to build a champion.

“Every year there’s a different identity with your team and you need to adjust to that,” Lexington head coach Sam Jilka said. “I was the one struggling with that more than anyone, but the kids stepped up to it. They worked hard each practice, and they’re demanding practices, and they made it happen.”

The goal at the start of the season was state champions, but midseason around the UNK Invite, the team started to win and realize its goal, using the meet as a wake up call to stay focused, improve and claim their prize.

“They were relying on past situations and past people and they realized they had to take ownership of what they want,” Jilka said. “Jayden [Ureste] ran a great race at conferences and Oscar [Aguado-Mendez] ran a great race at districts, giving them confidence and back into their flow.”

The confidence and hard work paid off, with Ureste finishing second in the race, and Aguado-Mendez placing seventh.

Both runners helped the strong pack of Lexington, boosting the team to victory. Miguel Cruz-Mendoza finished in fifth place, Lazaro Adame-Lopez finished in ninth, and the five and six runners Kevin Parada and Anthony Taracena did their part to tie together the title run.

“I felt great running with my pack. I felt if my teammates could do it I could do it,” Miguel? said. “My teammates told me to move up, the scout runners told me to pass them and that’s what I did and I exectued the last 4K.”

Although Ureste wanted first place individually, he took pride in his effort and helping his team to victory.

“All these years of running have led up to this race,” Ureste said. “I feel very achieved of what I’ve accomplished and I felt so relived crossing the finish line.”

In the end, the stress and the hard work at practice was worth it for the champions.

Having already ran and won at the state course, the Minutemen knew what they needed to do, even with conditions notably hotter the second time around.

The result however, remained the same, with Lexington emerging as champions, a rewarding end to a group that showed tremendous growth.

“They found something within themselves and realized that they are capable,” Jilka said. “They can use that in the rest of their life, when they have difficulties they can think back to good moments they know they can overcome that and be proud of that.”