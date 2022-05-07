Lexington boys win Central Conference track championship; area track roundup

HOLDREGE — Lexington’s boys won the Central Conference Track and Field Championship Friday at Holdrege.

The Minutemen scored 100 points to Aurora and Northwest’s 92.

Lexington’s boys won only two gold medals. Quentin Moss won the 200-meter dash while Ian Salazar-Molina won the 1,600.

In the girls’ competition, Northwest ran off with the championship to finish with 130 points. Lexington was second with 72.

Lexington had two double winners: Mia Rowe in the long jump and triple jump, and McKinna Moats in the shot put and discus.

Central Conference

BOYS

Team Scores — 1, Lexington 100. 2, Aurora 92. 3, Northwest 92. 4, Columbus Lakeview 84. 5, Adams Central 58. 6, Seward 41. 7, Crete 20. 8, Holdrege 17. 9, York 14. 10, Schuyler 9.

Event Winners — 100: Victor Isele, NW, 11.07. 200: Quentin Moss, LEX, 22.23. 400: Carsen Staehr, AUR, 50.42. 800: Turner Halvorsen, CL, 2:01.03. 1,600: Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX, 4:26.19. 3,200: Colin Pinneo, Y, 10:18.45. 110HH: Braxton Borer, CL, 15.65. 300IH: Garrett Richardson, NW, 41.26. 4x100: Adams Central 44.12. 4x400: Columbus Lakeview 3:31.46. 4x800: Seward 8:32.20. High Jump: Breck Samuelson, AC, 6-2. Pole Vault: Caden Carlson, AUR, 14-2. Long Jump: Staehr 21-4 3/4. Triple Jump: Staehr 43-9 1/4. Shot Put: Gage Griffith, AUR, 57-9. Discus: Griffith 167-2.

GIRLS

Team Scores — 1, Northwest 130. 2, Lexington 72. 3, Seward 67. 4, York 60. 5, Holdrege 52. 6, Adams Central 49. 7, Columbus Lakeview 46. 8, Aurora 22. 9, Crete 15. 10, Schuyler 9.

Event Winners — 100: Avyn Urbanski, NW, 12.32. 200: Blake Barcel, CL, 26.03. 400: Reba Mader, NW, 58.75. 800: Mader 2:32.59. 1,600: Brynn Hirschfeld, Y, 5:17.54. 3,200: Kassidy Stuckey, Y. 11:35.64. 100 HH: Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 15.60. 300LH: Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 46.03. 4x100: Northwest 49.33. 4x400: Northwest 4:12.20. 4x800: Seward 10:13.62. High Jump: Hanna Sweringen, HO, 5-0. Pole Vault: Bradie Medina, HO, 10-10. Long Jump: Mia Rowe, LEX, 16-10 3/4. Triple Jump: Rowe 34-3 3/4. Shot Put: McKinna Moats, LEX, 36-6 1/2. Discus: Moats 132-2.

Elm Creek Inv.

BOYS

Team Scores — 1, Hastings St. Cecila 136. 2, Axtell 129. 3, Loomis 76. 4, Amherst 48. 5, Overton 38. 6, Sutherland 36. 7, Elm Creek 32. 8, S-E-M 14. 9, Maxwell 7. 10, Pleasanton 2.

Event Winners — 100: William Kulhanek, OV, 11.49. 200: Shay Swanson, LO, 23.48. 400: Kulhanek 52.64. 800: Luc Lopez, AX, 2:10.90. 1,600: Calvin Johnson, AX, 4:52.71. 3,200: Robert Hrnchir, HSC, 10:54.20. 110HH: Quinn Bertrand, AX, 16.08. 300IH: Jake Halvorsen, AX, 42.92. 4x100: St. Cecilia 45.49. 4x400: St. Cecilia 3:41.55. 4x800: Axtell (Zach Arner, Keyton Cole, Luc Lopez, Calvin Johnson) 8:39.78. Shot Put: Clayton Meyer, LO, 49-10. Discus: Cristian Blincolw, LO, 151-7. High Jump: Jenson Anderson, HSC, 6-0. Pole Vault: Jon Peterka, SU, 13-0. Long Jump: Chance Elwood, SU, 19-0 3/4. Triple Jump: Wyatt Ryan, OV, 39-2 1/2.

GIRLS

Team Scores — 1, Hastings St. Cecilia 135. 2, Axtell 91.5. 3, Overton 86. 4, Loomis 66. 5, Amherst 62.5. 6, Elm Creek 45. 7, Sutherland 20. 8, S-E-M 16. 9, Maxwell 2.

Event Winners — 100: Adysen McCarter, OV, 13.17. 200: McCarter 26.50. 400: Tenley Hadwiger, AM, 1:01.03. 800: Jill Parr, HSC, 2:31.39. 1,600: Alayna Vargas, HSC, 5:35.05. 3,200: Vargas 12:23.90. 100HH: Reagan Nordhausen, AX, 15.80. 300LH: Zeigh Booe, LO, 49.75. 4x100 (Axtell (Angie Snell, Jessie Bertrand, Kassidy Wehrer, Emma Callan) 52.76. 4x400: Amherst (Hannah Herrick, Micaela Bivainis, Josee Tesmer, Tenley) 4:12.10. 4x800: Axtell (Trinity Houchin, Aubrie Erickson, Ellie Johnson, Bertrand) 10:25.31. Shot Put: Shaye Butler, HSC, 39-6 1/2. Discus: Butler 115-2 3/4. High Jump: Booe 5-2. Pole Vault: Blair Brennan, OV, 9-8. Long Jump: Herrick 16-2 1/2. Triple Jump: McCarter 35-0 1/4.