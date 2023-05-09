OGALLALA — Lexington's distance runners swept the gold medals at the B-6 District in Ogallala, leading the Minutemen to a runner-up finish in the team standings..

Oscar Aguado broke the district record while winning the 800 in 1:55.95. He then came back to win the 1,600 in a personal-best time of 4:31.09. He finished his day with a 50.8-second split in the 4x400 relay.

Ian Salazar, last year's Class B champion in the 1,600 and 3,200, won 3,200 while making only his second competitive appearance since last year's state meet.

Laz Adame completed Lexington's strong showing by placing second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600 to qualify in both events.

Also for the Minutemen, Luis Castellanos won the discus (159-3) and placed second in the shot put (50-1). Quentin Moss placed third in the 200 meters to qualify for state.

For the Lexington girls, freshman Abbriel Sutton finished second in the discus (123).

Holdrege girls qualify all three pole vaulters

HOLDREGE — The Minden girls finished fifth and the Whippet boys were eighth in the B-5 District track meet Tuesday at Holdrege.

The Dusters boys and girls placed seventh.

Three Holdrege girls claimed gold medals at the meet that was delayed by lightning and bad weather.

The Dusters' Emily Stutzman won the 800 (2 minutes, 23.79 seconds) while Bradie Medina won the pole vault (12 feet) and Ella Jacobsen won the discus (124-5).

Claiming gold medals for the Whippets were Makenna Starkey in the high jump (5-2) and Mattie Kamery in the 300-meter low hurdles (47.66).

Kamery also finished second in the 100-meter high hurdles (15.30) with teammate Myla Emery third (16.01).

The Holdrege girls showed strong in the pole vault with Kaitlyn Jewett placing third (11-0) and Erin Michalski placing eighth but meeting the qualifying standard of 10-0.

The same was true for the Holdrege boys. Rylan Landin placed third in the pole vault (14-0) with Braden Ham fourth and Jaren Moore fifth with both clearing 13-6 and the qualifying standard.

The Dusters' Andrew Englund qualified in the discus, placing second with a throw of 148-10. Nikolas Clement also qualified for state, finishing third in the 800 (2:02.57).

Minden's state qualifiers were Tanner Gibb in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (40.01) and Austin Lutkemeier in the discus (148-0). Both finished third.