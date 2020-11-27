Lexington boys face rebuilding year after heavy graduation losses

LEXINGTON — Things will look a little bit different for the Lexington boys basketball team this year.
Seven of the top eight players who carried the Minutemen to the district final have graduated. Two of them were four-year starters. A third had started for three years.
That means fourth-year head coach Zach Jones has a rebuilding project on his hands, but he’s ready.
“I really like the attitude and willingness to work that the players have shown in the off-season,” he said. “Being able to take care of the ball and play defense will be hugely important for this team’s success.”
Austin Friedrichsen, 6-4 senior forward. is the only returning starter from last year’s 14-13 team. He averaged five points and four rebounds per game.
Other returning lettermen are 6-foot sophomore guard Kaden West, 6-3 forward Isaac Scharff and 5-10 guard Noah Converse.
Lexington opens the season Thursday hosting Gothenburg.
Girls Basketball
Things are looking up for the Lexington girls basketball team. After a 2-20 season, it’s really the only way to go.
And the Minutemaids have enough talent returning to make that a high likelihood.
“It’s hard to not be excited about the number of starters and letter winners we’re bringing back, but after a very disappointing season last year we’re cautious about making preseason predictions,” third-year coach Robb Koerting said. “We have the talent to be successful, we just need to start learning how to win.”
Lexington returns two starters — 5-6 junior guard Sarah Treffer, who is a two-year starter, and 5-9 senior Klair Fagot, a three-year starter. Treffer was the leading scorer in Hub Territory last year, averaging 15 points per game. Fagot averaged 6.4 points per game.
Other returning letter winners are 5-7 junior guard Mia Rowe, 5-7 senior guard Jackie Ostrom, 5-6 sophomore guard Kalli Sutton and 5-8 sophomore guard Marissa Garcia.
Wrestling
Four state qualifiers return for the Lexington wrestling team that finished 13th in Class B last year.
Senior Ivan Lazo (32-11), who was fourth in Class B at 113 pounds last year, tops the list of returning qualifiers.
Also back are senior Dylan Hubbard, (25-11) at 126 pounds; junior Ismael Ayala, (15-24) at 195 pounds and junior Jamie Hernandez (23-17) at 220 pounds.
@HubSports_Buck
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!