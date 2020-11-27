Lexington boys face rebuilding year after heavy graduation losses

LEXINGTON — Things will look a little bit different for the Lexington boys basketball team this year.

Seven of the top eight players who carried the Minutemen to the district final have graduated. Two of them were four-year starters. A third had started for three years.

That means fourth-year head coach Zach Jones has a rebuilding project on his hands, but he’s ready.

“I really like the attitude and willingness to work that the players have shown in the off-season,” he said. “Being able to take care of the ball and play defense will be hugely important for this team’s success.”

Austin Friedrichsen, 6-4 senior forward. is the only returning starter from last year’s 14-13 team. He averaged five points and four rebounds per game.

Other returning lettermen are 6-foot sophomore guard Kaden West, 6-3 forward Isaac Scharff and 5-10 guard Noah Converse.

Lexington opens the season Thursday hosting Gothenburg.

Girls Basketball

Things are looking up for the Lexington girls basketball team. After a 2-20 season, it’s really the only way to go.