Late free throw lifts Ord over Ravenna

RAVENNA — The Ravenna High School girls basketball team needed a few finishers and a couple of free throws, then the game would’ve belonged to the Bluejays.
Unfortunately, Ord followed through with its free-throw shots, taking down Ravenna, 44-43, Thursday night.
The Bluejays suffered their first loss while the Chanticleers remain unbeaten at 4-0.
Both teams had their issues on the court, but it turned out to be a respectable matchup between the two unbeaten teams. Ord struggled with turnovers early and got into foul trouble in the second half, putting them over the limit and creating opportunities for the Bluejays to change the momentum. But Ravenna couldn’t capitalize, making just 12 for 21 at the line.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well,” Ravenna’s coach Noah Maulsby said. “We did a good job attacking the rim for the most part. The right people were taking the shots. It’s just one of those games where it seems like there was a lid on the basket. Sometimes, that’s how it goes.”
Ravenna was off to a hot start when it went on a 9-0 run to start the first quarter. The Bluejays’defense also provided pressure that created turnovers putting the ‘Jays in transition. Ord didn’t make its first basket until late in the first quarter, but it shifted the momentum as the Chanticleers ended the quarter on a 6-0 run.
After tying the game at 15, the Chanticleers changed the pace. Ali Miller had the hot hand for Ord as she knocked down three three-pointers in the second quarter, giving Ord a 29-22 lead at the half. Ravenna started the third quarter on a 5-0 run, which closed the gap to two points but didn’t capture the lead.
With a chance to turn things around, Ravenna missed four straight free throws. But they kept chasing.
With 21 seconds left, Kennedy Hurt knocked down one of Ravenna’s two three-pointers to tie the game. Hurt had a strong second half as she led the Bluejays with 18 points.
“She did a good job, and she had a big shot,” Maulsby said. “She kept attacking. They all kept attacking, which was good. It’s not like they’ve been missing shots, so they stopped shooting, and they stopped getting to the rim and let somebody else do it. We just have to get better in finishing. And hopefully we don’t shoot that bad.”
Tori Sklenar was effective as she finished the night with 10 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. She was also 4 for 7 at the free-throw line.
After Hurt’s three-pointer, the Bluejays needed one more stop to force overtime, but a foul called with two seconds left put Miller at the line. She made one of her two attempts, which was enough to clinch the win. Miller finished with 13 points.
“When you get tired, sometimes you do silly things, and I think that’s what happened in the second half,” Maulsby said. “I love how we responded though. We came back and fought in third, and fought in the fourth, and things didn’t fall when we needed.”
Ravenna will be back on the court today, traveling to Burwell.
“We just have to slow down a little bit,” Maulsby said. “It’s like we always want to play fast, and I think we force things sometimes. The nice thing about it, we get to play tomorrow night so we get a chance to get the taste out of our mouths, and we got to keep improving.”
Ord now 4-0, will host Kearney Catholic at 6 p.m. tonight in another undefeated showdown.