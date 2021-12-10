Late free throw lifts Ord over Ravenna

After tying the game at 15, the Chanticleers changed the pace. Ali Miller had the hot hand for Ord as she knocked down three three-pointers in the second quarter, giving Ord a 29-22 lead at the half. Ravenna started the third quarter on a 5-0 run, which closed the gap to two points but didn’t capture the lead.

With a chance to turn things around, Ravenna missed four straight free throws. But they kept chasing.

With 21 seconds left, Kennedy Hurt knocked down one of Ravenna’s two three-pointers to tie the game. Hurt had a strong second half as she led the Bluejays with 18 points.

“She did a good job, and she had a big shot,” Maulsby said. “She kept attacking. They all kept attacking, which was good. It’s not like they’ve been missing shots, so they stopped shooting, and they stopped getting to the rim and let somebody else do it. We just have to get better in finishing. And hopefully we don’t shoot that bad.”

Tori Sklenar was effective as she finished the night with 10 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. She was also 4 for 7 at the free-throw line.