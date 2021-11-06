Last-minute TD lifts Bruning-Davenport/Shickley over Ansley/Litchfield

ANSLEY — BDS senior Eli Noel found himself surrounded by Ansley/Litchfield defenders, but the 6-foot, 4-inch end won the jump ball in the end zone with 21 seconds left in Friday night’s Class D2 playoff quarterfinal.

When Noel came down with the ball, he gave the defending state champions their first lead of the night and eventually, a 30-26 victory even though the Eagles had to survive a Spartan effort that ended on an incomplete pass in the end zone on an untimed down after the clock had expired.

“We had our chances to win,” Ansley/Litchfield coach Kurt Kulhanek said. “It’s unfortunate that last play. It was there. We ran the play we knew that would probably be open.”

It was, but the connection wasn’t made, and the play went down as one of many that could have swayed the game to the Spartans.

One of the biggest came near the end of the third quarter with Ansley/Litchfield leading 26-14, BDS faced a third-and-14 from its own 6-yard line.

“They probably would have had to punt deep in their own territory and probably would have been the game because they weren’t stopping us,” Kulhanek said.