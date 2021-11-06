Last-minute TD lifts Bruning-Davenport/Shickley over Ansley/Litchfield

ANSLEY — BDS senior Eli Noel found himself surrounded by Ansley/Litchfield defenders, but the 6-foot, 4-inch end won the jump ball in the end zone with 21 seconds left in Friday night’s Class D2 playoff quarterfinal.
When Noel came down with the ball, he gave the defending state champions their first lead of the night and eventually, a 30-26 victory even though the Eagles had to survive a Spartan effort that ended on an incomplete pass in the end zone on an untimed down after the clock had expired.
“We had our chances to win,” Ansley/Litchfield coach Kurt Kulhanek said. “It’s unfortunate that last play. It was there. We ran the play we knew that would probably be open.”
It was, but the connection wasn’t made, and the play went down as one of many that could have swayed the game to the Spartans.
One of the biggest came near the end of the third quarter with Ansley/Litchfield leading 26-14, BDS faced a third-and-14 from its own 6-yard line.
“They probably would have had to punt deep in their own territory and probably would have been the game because they weren’t stopping us,” Kulhanek said.
Instead, quarterback Jaron Norder and Noel hooked up for a 43-yard pass. Easton Weber, who rushed for 175 yards on 34 carries, broke free for his longest run of the night of 24 yards and two plays later, Norder ran into the end zone and it was a one-score game.
Ansley/Litchfield took the lead on the game’s opening possession, marching 65 yards in 11 plays with Cooper Slingsby carrying seven times and scoring on a 1-yard run.
Slingsby and Weber heard their numbers called throughout as Slingsby finished with 146 yards on 29 carries and he scored three touchdowns.
Weber had two touchdown runs and scored on a 60-yard pass reception midway through the second quarter.
It wasn’t the only big play for BDS.
“We had a couple third and longs where we just didn’t make the play,” Kulhanek said. “We made a lot of mistakes and we let this one slip right through our fingers. ... It’s hard. It’s hard to lead the game the whole time until there’s (21) seconds left.”
BDS’s final drive started on its own 32 with 3:01 left on the clock and the Eagles already were out of timeouts.
Weber carried the ball five times on the drive and BDS converted two third downs. The second was a 20-yard pass from Norder to Seth Stengel with 27 seconds left. Noel scored on the next play.
After the kickoff return, Ansley/Litchfield had 18 seconds to answer.
Quarterback Leyton Rohde scrambled for 16 yards on the first play and hit Caden Holm for 17 yards on the next play. A pass interference call gave the Spartans their extra play from the nine.
BDS (8-3) moves on to the semifinals and a date with Kenesaw on Friday. Ansley/Litchfield ends the year 8-3.