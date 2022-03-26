Younger athletes get chance to compete at Kearney High School Indoor Invitational

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Indoor Invitational Track and Field Meet was held at UNK on Friday with the Bearcats bringing more than 100 athletes to compete.

For younger members of the team, this meet provided them the chance to get involved early in the season and gain confidence in their events.

“For us it’s a way of getting those young kids to see how the varsity guys do it,” KHS coach Broc Howard said. “That’s the biggest thing — it starts with the top and filters all the way down. That’s what we try to get accomplished here and for the most part, I thought we did a good job of doing that today.”

Early in the season it’s hard to gauge exactly how an athlete will perform, but the Bearcats put their skill and depth on display.

“I thought the kids competed hard, not a lack of effort by any means,” Howard said. “It’s a starting point. You kind of go from there and tweak some things in different events, but it’s a good chance to just compete.”

The varsity 4x400 relay was the final event, which sparked an array of cheers and excitement from spectators inside the Cushing Fieldhouse as the race was all Bearcats, with five relay teams competing to cap off the night. Ultimately, the B squad of Evan Denney, Mathieu Dompko, Nick Moats and Able Molina earned the victory.

Kearney High athletes not competing in the event ran back-and-forth across the track supporting their fellow teammates.

“Guys like each other and they like to come to practice,” Howard said. “You saw this relay, I mean guys love it.”

In field events, Kaden Miller and Carson Nichols were standouts, while still not performing to their full potential. Miller won the long jump at 20 feet, 8 inches and Nichols placed second at 19-11. Nichols also placed third in the triple jump at 39-11.

“Kaden Miller went to state last year in the long jump and Carson Nichols in the triple jump, so right off the bat those two guys kind of stick in my mind,” Howard said. “Obviously they didn’t jump the way that they wanted to today, so we’ll break them down and see what that looks like moving forward for those guys.”

Athletes on the Kearney High track and field team typically are involved in multiple sports, meaning they are able to work together throughout the full year. This has led to team chemistry being established at the start of the season.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that at Kearney High we have to have multi-sport athletes,” Howard said. “So a lot of these guys in the fall are out for cross country, they’re out for football. Transition to wintertime they’re in basketball or wrestling and then they come out here. The guys are around each other all the time.”