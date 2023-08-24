KEARNEY — Lincoln North Star’s experience paid off Thursday night against the Kearney Bearcats.

With five of last year’s top six hitters on the floor, as well as the setter, the Gators opened the season with a 25-19, 25-17, 26-28, 25-14 at Kearney High.

“We rely on freshmen and sophomores. That’s definitely where we hurt a little bit,” Kearney coach Theison Anderson said. “Hopefully, we can get through these growing pains and our younger kids will continue to improve and get better and fill in those spots for us.”

The Bearcats only returning players are senior middle hitters Sophie Vanderbeek and Addy Helmbrecht, who carried most of the responsibility of attacking the North Star defense.

With the exception of a couple big runs by the Gators, the Bearcats took on the challenge.

A 12-3 run by North Star blew open the second set, and a 9-2 burst was the key to the fourth set.

In a see-saw third set, the Bearcats fought off set point with a Paige Mailahn kill and took a 26-25 lead on a block by Helmbrecht. Back-to-back errors by the Gators gave Kearney the win.

“Our focus this year is three things: competing, consistency and communication. I think during that third set that was when we did those three things the best,” Anderson said. “We really dialed in on those small details we’ve been working on and it paid off. We brought some energy and got ourselves going there. That was the key to the success in that set.”

But over the long run, North Star’s 5-10 senior outside hitters Ali Jacobs and Macy Roth controlled the net and Kearney had issues on serve receive that kept the Bearcats out of system.

“They’re a fantastic serving team. They hit every zone they wanted to hit. They go deep, they go short,” Anderson said. “We have to figure out how to get some creative kills; in system or out of system. I think our middles were pretty effective. The other positions were going out and taking big swings and you have to give credit to North Star’s defense, they were shutting it down a little a bit.

Kearney is back in action Saturday at the Norfolk Invitational.