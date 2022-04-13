Wind-aided kick helps Kearney High beat Lincoln Southeast

LINCOLN — Kearney goal keeper Nathan Hibberd scoerd the winning goal in overtime Tuesday evening as Kearney High beat Lincoln Southeast 3-2.

Hibberd’s punt from his own goal rode the wind to the far end, eluding the Southeast goalie for the game-winner. The kick came with less than two minutes remaining in the overtime.

Kearney scored its two goals in regulation at the two-minute mark and the 18-minute mark. Colt Straka scored the first goal, taking a pass from Nolan Brinegar.

Ryland Garret scored on an unassisted free kick for Kearney’s second goal

Southeast scored two late goals to force overtime.

All five goals were scored by the team with the wind at its back.