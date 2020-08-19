KEARNEY — With all but two players back from last year’s 20-win season, spirits are high on the Kearney High School softball team.
“We’re tremendously excited,” second-year coach Barb Wegner said. “I try not to get too excited because I don’t want the girls to overlook anybody, but just knowing what we have, how hard they worked and what I’ve seen just in the offseason ... I am beyond excited to see what happens this year.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Bearcats squeezed a team camp in during the summer and with the leadership of eight seniors Wegner said she already could see a high degree of cohesiveness and a solid work ethic.
The work ethic has created an all-around stronger team, Wegner believes.
“The girls really spent time in the weight room with Coach (Ty) Swarm. ... They were all there, nobody missed, and they just worked tremendously hard. Their dedication overall and their attitude and communication are things we’re focusing on and have improved,” Wegner said.
While the Bearcats lost just two seniors, they were two important seniors — Karleigh Scott and Kari Struebing. Scott was the team’s leading hitter, playing in all 34 games. She batted .448 and hit four home runs.
Struebing also hit four home runs and batted .357.
“We took a couple of big hits, but, you know, nobody’s really irreplaceable ... and the girls have all stepped it up because they knew that would be a challenge this year,” Wegner said. “We’ve talked about how a good game is going to be maybe a one-run game and we have to be able to produce that run. However, that takes, so we’ve done a lot of our batting and the cages have been other options than just always hitting.”
The Bearcats do have the luxury of having their entire pitching staff returning led by Haley Becker and Marisa Chamberlin. Both won four games last year, and Chamberlin was a threat at the plate, leading the team with five home runs and 35 RBIs.
If there was a problem last year, it was in the field where the Bearcats fell just short of 100 errors and gave up 103 unearned runs.
“We we can’t give up the runs that we gave up last year,” Wegner said.
Reducing the errors would go a long way to help the Bearcats earn a trip to the state tournament, and while the state tournament is the long-term goal, Kearney’s focus is much shorter.
“We want to win every inning. That’s our goal, to win every inning and not look too far ahead on the calendar because we don’t know what that calendar is going to entail with COVID. So just win every inning and that should add up to winning games,” Wegner said.
