Turned Away: Southeast turns away Bearcats to win 14-10

KEARNEY — Kearney High kept knocking on the door, but Lincoln Southeast wouldn’t let the Bearcats in.
Intercepting two fourth-quarter passes in the shadow of the goal posts, the Knights held on for a 14-10 victory at Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
“I thought our defense played outstanding. They gave up a couple big plays early in the game with some balls over our head, but we settled in nicely and really made plays when we had to,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said.
David Swanson’s interception in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter stopped Kearney’s first threat. Then Taveon Thompson, who had scored on a 27-yard pass in the first half, picked off a pass at the goal line on the last play of the game to seal the victory for the seventh-ranked Knights..
“It was a competitive game, a pretty evenly matched game and we had our opportunities right before halftime and there in the fourth quarter and at the end of the day, Southeast made one or two more plays than we did,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said.
Kearney, ranked ninth, took a 10-0 lead in the first half, striking on two big pass plays in the first quarter.
Quarterback Preston Pearson found Kaden Miller behind the defense for a 48-yard play that eventually led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Miller.
Before the quarter ended, Miller caught another big pass, 36 yards from halfback Parker Wise, that led to a 31-yard field goal by James Dakan.
The Bearcats had another opportunity at the end of the half, but driving to the Southeast 5-yard-line, but Dakan missed the field goal as time expired.
“Obviously, we had some things we liked and they made some adjustments (at halftime) and rightfully so, they were able to stop it,” Cool said. “We weren’t able to get the run game going as well as we wanted to and the second half ... and I think they had the ball almost the entire third quarter, so we didn’t have any opportunities there.”
Instead, the opportunity belonged to the Knights. Having their own pass intercepted in the end zone, they responded with a sack of Miller that stripped the ball loose, giving them the ball at the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Max Buettenback found the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.
Kearney finished with a 251-174 advantage in total offense, but 175 of the Bearcats’ yards came in the first half.
Southeast quarterback McGinness Schneider rushed for 48 yards and passed for 74.
Despite the loss, Cool saw things he liked out of the Bearcats.
“I like the attitude of our kids. Our kids compete extremely hard,” he said. “We’re going to continue to get better. ... They’re hard workers and I lovin watching them compete on Friday night.”
Lincoln SE 14, Kearney 10
Score by Quarter
LSE (1-0)0 7 7 0 — 14
KHS (0-1)7 3 0 0 — 10
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
K — Preston Pearson 1 run (James Dakan kick) 3:34.
Second Quarter
K — Dakan 31 FG, 10:28.
LSE — Taveon Thomas 27 pass from McGinness Schneider (Nate McCashland kick), 7:02.
Third Quarter
LSE — Max Buettenback 4 run (McCashland kick), 0:26.
